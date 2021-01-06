CHICAGO – Gov. J.B. Pritzker today expressed optimism with progress some regions are making in the battle against COVID-19.

During the Wednesday, January 6, 2021, afternoon press briefing, Gov. Pritzker said any region that has met the metrics for a reduction of mitigations will move out of Tier 3 restrictions. Tier 3 limits gathering and encourages people to stay home to the greatest extent possible. Tier 3 has limited bars and restaurants on service and required outdoor seating even during the winter with no indoor service.

“We are watching closely in this incubation period post-Christmas and New Year’s," he said at his afternoon press briefing. "I am cautiously optimistic as there are some early signs that some regions have made real progress."

Gov. Pritzker explained that January 15 is one incubation period after January 1.

For Region 3, where Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Calhoun rest, shows a 8.0 percent positivity rate over the last seven days on January 3, 2021, so it would likely moved out of the Tier 3 restrictions on January 15. The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

Region 4 of the Governor's Restore Illinois Plan with COVID-19, which includes Madison and St. Clair County, has a seven-day positivity rate 13.3 percent on January 3, 2021. The ICU beds are at 11 consecutive days over the 20 percent threshold. The COVID-19 patient decreases have diminished the past nine days, according to Illinois Department of Public Health statistics.

On Monday, the governor extended the emergency COVID-19 restrictions Monday, requiring people to wear a mask for another 150 days.

