CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced $18 million in funding for the fourth round of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program. The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program provides training opportunities, expands the talent pipeline, and boosts diversity in the construction industry and building trades. Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.

“Since 2021, the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program has broken down barriers in the construction industry by training and recruiting underrepresented Illinoisans for high-paying jobs,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With $18 million in available funding, I highly encourage all eligible organizations to apply to this competitive grant.”

“The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program isn't just about building infrastructure, it's about building brighter futures,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “The program opens doors to rewarding careers in construction and the trades, particularly for communities that have been historically underrepresented in these fields. By illuminating new pathways to fulfilling professions, we are reiterating Illinois' commitment to equity and economic growth, ensuring that every resident has the opportunity to thrive.”

The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program launched in 2021 with the goal of increasing diversity and access to apprenticeship programs. Comprehensive pre-apprenticeship programs can help participants gain admission to apprenticeship programs, which provide a greater opportunity to start a long-lasting career in the construction trades.

“The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program is critical in building a diverse pipeline of talent within our state’s construction and trade industries,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The continued success of this program proves that when we prioritize equity and invest intentionally, we not only open doors for individuals who have been historically left behind, but also strengthen our state’s workforce.”

This round of funding will focus on awarding grants in geographic areas without pre-apprenticeship programs, while increasing the representation of underrepresented groups that are not served or are underserved by existing programs, including people of color, veterans, and women. The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program will fund approximately 35 programs throughout the state including new grantees, serving more than 1,400 residents.

“Since its inception the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program has been a life changing source of opportunity for many Illinoisans,” said Rep. Will Davis (D-Homewood). “This round of funding will ensure the continued success of the program and allow for more Illinoisans to secure good paying jobs.”

Through Illinois Works, DCEO is expanding its statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training. The program providers offer structured pathways and manage the program graduates' transition from the pre-apprenticeship program to a registered apprenticeship program in construction and building trades.

“This funding is critical to building upon Illinois' efforts to diversify the trade industry,” said Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford). “The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program equips participants with the resources and training they need to succeed.”

Participants of the program attend tuition-free and receive a stipend and other supportive, barrier reduction services, to help enter the construction industry. Upon completion of the program, pre-apprentices receive industry aligned certifications which will prepare and qualify them to continue to a registered apprenticeship program in one of the trades.

Eligible applicants include non-profit, community-based organizations, such as industry associations, chambers of commerce, local workforce areas, community colleges, technical schools, and school districts. Experienced and new providers are encouraged to apply, along with existing Illinois Works grantees who propose to serve a different geographic area or Economic Development Region than they were originally contracted to serve. Priority will be given to applicants serving priority Economic Development Regions and underrepresented populations as outlined in the NOFO.

Qualified entities can apply for grants between $150,000 to $550,000. Applications will be accepted until August 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. To view the NOFO and apply for the grant, please visit the DCEO website. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov for application assistance.

To help applicants prepare to apply for funding, DCEO will also be providing technical assistance in the form of webinars, regional meetings, and FAQ. More information will be posted on the DCEO website.

Signed into law in 2019, the Illinois Works Jobs Program Act is designed to promote diversity, inclusion, and use of apprentices in state-funded capital projects. The Act created three major programs: the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program, the Illinois Works Apprenticeship Initiative, and the Illinois Works Bid Credit Program. Together these three programs aim to create a talent pipeline of skilled and diverse candidates to fill new job opportunities created by the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

