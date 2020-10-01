Springfield, IL - Governor Pritzker today proclaimed the month of October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Illinois to raise awareness on the importance of staying safe and secure online. This year’s program will empower individuals and organizations with information on how to better protect their online presence.

“Understanding how to stay safe online is especially important this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has required that we change how we work and learn with an increasing reliance on remote connections,” stated Governor JB Pritzker. “If we all do our part to implement stronger cyber security practices, our interconnected world will be safer and more resilient for everyone.”

During the month of October, Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) and Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) will provide cyber resources and best practices. To access these resources, visit the DoIT and IEMA websites and follow the agencies on social media.

“2020 brought major disruption to how we interact, shifting heavily to virtual engagement,” stated Jennifer Ricker, State of Illinois Acting Secretary of Innovation and Technology. “Cyber threats remain prevalent as the attack surface has broadened and it is more important than ever to stay safe and secure online. Illinois DoIT strives to strengthen cyber defense through awareness training programs for State of Illinois employees and providing online resources for Illinois residents.”

“Cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving, and that requires constant education, vigilance, innovation, and adaptation,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “COVID-19 has increased our reliance on the internet and various digital platforms. Cybersecurity Awareness Month serves as an opportunity to educate the e-learners in the household on personal accountability and ways to stay safe as they navigate the web.”

This year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme is “Do Your Part, Be Cyber Smart” and the focus areas will include:

• Understanding and following general security hygiene for connected devices and home networks

• The importance of connected device security for remote workers

• Staying safe while learning remotely; and

• The overall future of connected devices for consumers, professionals and the public domain.

Now in its seventeenth year, National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Illinois joins organizations throughout the nation to spread cybersecurity information and awareness.

Link here to view Governor Pritzker's proclamation on Cyber Security Awareness Month in Illinois.

