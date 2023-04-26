CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced the grand opening of the Home Repair and Accessibility Program (HRAP) designed to assist low-income and very low-income homeowners with health, safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency repairs to their homes. HRAP will provide $15.3 million to preserve existing affordable housing stock, provide investment in underserved communities, improve the health and well-being of occupants, and help people with disabilities stay in their homes and communities. Eligible homeowners may receive up to $45,000 to cover necessary repairs through a five-year, forgivable loan.

“Every Illinoisan deserves housing that is safe and accessible—no matter their economic status or zip code,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This $15.3 million home improvement grant program will provide low-income and disabled Illinoisans with the resources and support they need to stay in their homes—all while investing in communities that have been underserved for far too long.”

HRAP will be administered locally through 36 local government and nonprofit organizations with experience operating and administering homeowner rehabilitation assistance programs. To be eligible, homeowners must be at-or-below 80 percent of the Area Median Income based on household size, current on their mortgage payments, and the property must be single-family.

“Whether your roof is in poor condition, you need accessibility improvements to stay in your home or you have necessary repairs you are unable to afford, HRAP may be able to help you,” said City of Rockford Mayor Thomas McNamara. “The City of Rockford is administering HRAP for Winnebago County residents, please do not wait and apply today. This assistance is free and does not have to be repaid.”

For owner-occupied properties, the property must be the homeowner’s primary residence. Permanently affixed mobile homes are allowed if the homeowner owns the land underneath the mobile home and they can record the IHDA mortgage against the property. Renter-occupied properties are also eligible to make accessibility upgrades. More information on eligibility and a list of administering agencies can be found at https://www.ihda.org/my-community/revitalization-programs/.

“It is imperative our low-income and aging populations live in healthy, stable and safe homes so they can continue to reside in the communities and neighborhoods they have called home,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust stated. “Illinois homeowners who have been delaying these vital and necessary repairs due to lack of funds should not hesitate and apply for assistance through HRAP today.”

Properties eligible for rehabilitation must have documented health and safety issues or concerns, such as mechanical, electrical, structural or plumbing that undermine the integrity of the home. Properties eligible for accessibility must require accessibility improvements to assist an occupant with a disability or mobility impairment. The properties may also have other documented health and safety issues, and any significant issues discovered during the inspection must be addressed by the rehabilitation. A “roof only” option is also available for properties with no other significant documented health and safety issues. For this option, eligible homeowners may receive up to $21,500. Assistance is provided as a three-year, forgivable loan.

“Any eligible homeowner who has been putting off critical infrastructure repairs to their home should act now and contact a grantee,” said Community Partners for Affordable Housing (CPAH) President Rob Anthony. “HRAP will provide up to $45,000 to help fix your home and ensure you are able to stay in your community surrounded by family and friends. Anyone in Lake or Cook County should not hesitate to contact CPAH to see if we can help.”

HRAP was created in 2022 through the merger of the Single-Family Rehabilitation and the Home Accessibility Programs. The program is funded through the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund which is funded from a portion of Illinois’ receipts of real estate transfer taxes.

“As our housing infrastructure continues to age, rehabilitation is necessary to help keep the place we call home safe and secure ,” Will County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Nicole Murray stated. “Many people, especially seniors and persons with disability, lack the means to make vital improvements to their homes as they continue to deteriorate. HRAP is a program designed in part to help low-income homeowners and renters age in place in the homes they have lived for years.”

Households can apply for HRAP grants by contacting one of the funded organizations that serves their community. These organizations will provide more information on eligibility and the application process. Contact information for each organization is available on IHDA’s website here. Households residing in areas not currently served by HRAP are encouraged to contact a HUD-certified housing counseling agency to discuss their options beyond HRAP.

