SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is joining the Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as well as federal OSHA for a social media campaign aimed at keeping teen workers safe. The campaign, themed “Keeping teen workers safe is everyone’s job!” is a three-week effort starting October 18 to highlight workplace safety for teenagers who will enter the workforce over the upcoming holiday season.

“Laws are in place to protect the health and safety of young people while they are on the job. This campaign is another opportunity to share the message with employers, parents, and teachers that teenage workers are afforded the same rights as anyone else on the job: a safe workplace, job safety training, necessary safety equipment, and speaking up without fear of reprisal,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports that approximately every five minutes a teenager, aged 15-19, goes to the emergency room for a work-related injury.

Article continues after sponsor message

Teenagers are encouraged to recognize hazards on the job including spills, clutter, and more. Slips, trips, and falls are the leading causes of teen worker injuries. Teen workers must be prepared for emergencies, including fire and violence. Exits and escape routes should be common knowledge, as well as where to get medical help, particularly during an emergency.

The campaign goes beyond the walls or boundaries of the job. The National Safety Council points out that crashes are the leading cause of teenage deaths. Not only do teenagers need to avoid distractions to and from work, but also while they are on the clock.

More information about the campaign #KeepTeenWorkersSafe is available here: #KeepTeenWorkersSafe

You can learn more about child labor laws in Illinois here: Child Labor Law

More like this: