SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker and The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) are saddened to announce the tragic death of South Holland Firefighter Dylan Cunningham following an underwater dive on September 30, 2020.

Cunningham became a member of the South Holland Fire Department in 2011. He started as a part-time Firefighter and began serving the community full time in 2018. Cunningham was certified as a paramedic in April of 2016, was a member of the South Holland Professional Firefighters local 4109, a member of the AFFI Honor Guard Association and a member of the MABAS Division 24/27 Dive Team. He also served in the Illinois Army National Guard.

“Our hearts hurt as we mourn alongside the Cunningham family and the South Holland Fire Department. Dylan dedicated his life to service, both in the Illinois Army National Guard and the South Holland Fire Department. He embodied all the best characteristics associated with our profession and the Illinois fire service will be better and forever grateful for his efforts.” said State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.

“Dylan was a beloved member of our team,” said South Holland Fire Chief Brian Kolosh. “He was dedicated, loyal, hard-working, and also a lot of fun to be around. We are devastated by this loss and are grieving with Dylan’s family.”

Dylan attended Thornwood High School in South Holland where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete. He received as Associates Degree of Fire Science from Prairie State College, then later trained in Poland to become a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist for the Illinois Army National Guard. In October of 2018, he received a Gold Seal from Cook County EMS Medical Director for his work in saving a patient on an EMS Call.

Dylan was 29 at the time of his death. He was loved and cherished by many people including: his parents, Rosemary Cunningham and Patrick Eugene Cunningham; his siblings, Melissa Nance (Brad), Brad Cunningham (Katie), Shannon Graeser (Brent), Courtney Cunningham and Cody Cunningham; and his fiancé Laura Nye Cunningham. Dylan and his fiancé are expecting a child in December.

