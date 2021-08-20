SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today the results of the Tied Applicant Lottery for 75 Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses (Conditional Licenses) from a pool of 135 unique applicants who received 252 points on their applications. Before Conditional Licenses are issued, the Department will initiate a review process to ensure applicants selected meet all statutorily required rules. Once confirmed, and in accordance with court orders, the Department will issue a Conditional License.

“After all of the lessons learned so far, we know that our fight for equity will continue at each phase to ensure that the hopes of this historic law are true to its promise,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to the Governor for Cannabis. “Nearly two years ago, high scoring applicants did not know what their future in the Illinois Cannabis industry would be. After the tireless work of the Pritzker Administration, lawmakers and stakeholders who would not give up on the possibility of an industry that looks like our state's incredible diversity, this third lottery puts us closer than ever to making the dreams of so many a reality.”

"Today marks a significant step towards achieving the administration’s goal of establishing a legal cannabis industry that is reflective of Illinois’ communities,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Acting Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “Thanks to the administration’s ongoing collaborative work with lawmakers, stakeholders, and community leaders, Illinois residents now have the ability to enter and benefit from this new, growing industry in multiple different ways, paving the road for sustained economic growth.”

Unlike the first two lotteries, individual principal officers and applicants in the Tied Applicant Lottery were limited in the number of entries they may have in any BLS Regional lottery. No individual principal officer or applicant could have more entries in a BLS Region’s lottery than the number of licenses to be distributed in that BLS Region. Applicants (through their primary or alternate contacts) or principal officers were required to notify the Department using the Department’s Declination Form if they have a principal officer that causes them to exceed the limitations on entering the Tied Applicant Lottery. All applications associated with a principal officer who exceeds the lottery entry limits following the declination period described were excluded from the Tied Applicant Lottery.

Additionally, an applicant may not have a principal officer who is also a principal officer in more than ten Early Approval Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses, Conditional Licenses, and Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses. Should a principal officer find themselves in that situation, the principal officer must choose which license(s) to abandon by notifying IDFPR in writing. If the principal officer and/or applicant does not notify IDFPR, the Department will not issue the applicant all available conditional licenses drawn in this lottery.

IDFPR may also deny issuance of Conditional Licenses to any applicant who has a principal officer, board member, or person having a financial or voting interest of 5% or greater who is delinquent in filing any required tax return or paying any amount owed to the State of Illinois.

Those selected in this lottery who receive a Conditional License shall have 180 days to identify a physical location for the dispensing organization’s retail storefront. Groups unable to find a physical location within 180 days may receive an extension of an additional 180 days from IDFPR or be allowed to transfer their Conditional License to another BLS Region specified by the Department. If no extension is granted, the conditional adult use dispensing organization license shall be rescinded and awarded in accordance to the rules of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.

The lottery results may change as a result of court orders or administrative review.

The results of the Tied Applicant Lottery can be found below.

Results of Tied Applicant Lottery for Conditional Licenses Per BLS Region

The Tied Applicant Lottery, with 17 BLS Region drawings, was conducted on August 19, 2021 for 75 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses (“Conditional License”). Below are the results of the drawings for each BLS region identifying the order in which each Tied Applicant was drawn. This order determines the order in which the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (“Department”) will award the available Conditional Licenses in each BLS region.

Applicants who have the opportunity to be awarded a Conditional License in the Tied Applicant Lottery are subject to strict limitations on the number of total licenses, as mandated by Public Act 102-98. An applicant’s failure to report to the Department that it has exceeded the statutory license limitations will result in the Department’s refusal to issue any of the Conditional Licenses resulting from Tied Applicant Lottery.

Below are the Department’s certified results of the Tied Applicant Lottery for each drawing by BLS Region. Each list identifies the applicants who have an opportunity to receive a Conditional License from that drawing. In order to receive a Conditional License, each applicant must satisfy the statutorily mandated abandonment periods and tax-compliance checks.

Those applicants who have been selected for a conditional license are subject to the statutory requirements of the principal officer and license limitations and tax compliance checks, available here. If an applicant is required to abandon a license because it exceeds the license limitations, the applicant shall have five business days, from the day the results of the Tied Applicant Lottery are posted to the Department’s website, to abandon, and the next drawn applicant will be notified of their opportunity to be awarded a conditional license. Additionally, if an applicant cannot prove its tax compliance within 60 days of winning a conditional license in accordance with 68 IAC 1291.95, the Department will deny issuance of the Conditional License(s) and the next drawn applicant will be notified of their eligibility to be awarded a conditional license. Therefore, the result lists below may change pending the abandonment of an applicant’s conditional license and/or an applicant’s failure to prove tax compliance. This means additional applicants, whose draw order followed the abandoning applicant’s order, may become an awarded applicant.

The announced conditional licenses to be awarded may be subject to change as a result of court orders or administrative review.

Term Meaning Unique Lottery Number The Unique Lottery Number is randomly assigned to a Unique Applicant Number. The Unique Lottery Number will be used to identify the results of the lottery drawing. Unique Application Number A Unique Application Number was assigned to all applications. Applicant Name The Applicant Name reflects the entity’s name as submitted on the original application. Order Drawn This reflects the order in which the Unique Lottery Numbers were drawn by the Illinois State Lottery.

BLS Region #1 (Bloomington) 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 20 3945565 PROJECT EQUITY ILLINOIS, INC.

BLS Region #2 (Cape Girardeau) 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 3 3963613 BLOUNTS&MOORE

BLS Region #3 (Carbondale-Marion) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 19 3956504 TOFINO SHORELINE PARTNERS LLC

BLS Region #4 (Champaign-Urbana) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 13 3947041 FORTUNATE SON PARTNERS LLC

BLS Region #5 (Chicago-Naperville-Elgin) 47 Conditional Licenses Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 82 3963113 BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC 2 703 3953534 SO BAKED TOO LLC 3 285 3953494 G P GREEN HOUSE LLC 4 463 3951611 GREEN & WILLIAMS, LLC 5 581 3953433 ILLINOIS HEALTH & WELLNESS, LLC 6 214 3947835 EEL - ILLINOIS LLC 7 658 3947917 MINT IL, LLC 8 6 3951397 AMERICANNA DREAM LLC 9 547 3947977 GRI HOLDINGS, LLC 10 390 3952145 GREEN & FOSTER, LLC 11 783 3950911 TOFINO SHORELINE PARTNERS LLC 12 35 3962777 BLOUNTS&MOORE 13 882 3949801 WORLD OF WEED 14 875 3949801 WORLD OF WEED 15 610 3950528 KANA GROVE NORTH LLC 16 376 3950381 GREEN & CAMPBELL LLC 17 714 3948861 SUITE GREENS, LLC 18 616 3963034 KAP-JG LLC 19 516 3947522 GREEN THERAPY LLC 20 165 3950459 CESAM, LLC 21 770 3953395 THE HERBAL CARE CENTER 22 546 3947977 GRI HOLDINGS, LLC 23 877 3949801 WORLD OF WEED 24 776 3951084 THF ILLINOIS, LLC DBA: GREENLIGHT 25 234 3962625 EMERALD COAST, LLC 26 80 3963113 BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC 27 338 3951363 GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC 28 339 3951363 GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC 29 834 3948580 WAH GROUP, LLC D/B/A LEAFING LIFE 30 322 3951363 GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC 31 606 3952765 ISLAND THYME, LLC. 32 394 3952145 GREEN & FOSTER, LLC 33 313 3950908 GREEN & ALAMO, LLC 34 821 3952950 VILL-OPS, INC (DBA VIOLA) 35 614 3963034 KAP-JG LLC 36 632 3953497 KWB ONE LLC 37 345 3952431 GREEN & BREADLEY, LLC 38 410 3951950 GREEN & KINNICK, LLC 39 443 3948754 GREEN & RANDLE, LLC 40 94 3963113 BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC 41 59 3962777 BLOUNTS&MOORE 42 559 3949886 GWB ILLINOIS, LLC (DBA GREENWELL) 43 681 3948380 PERCEPTION CANNABIS CHICAGO SOUTH INC. 44 619 3963034 KAP-JG LLC 45 264 3962625 EMERALD COAST, LLC 46 734 3962642 TC APPLICO LLC 47 613 3963034 KAP-JG LLC

BLS Region #6 (Danville) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 16 3961942 MARIWORKS LLC

BLS Region #7 (Davenport-Moline-Rock Island) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 5 3961466 BOLDEN INVESTMENTS I LLC

BLS Region #8 (Decatur) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 13 3961518 INDUS365, LLC

17BLS Region #9 (Kankakee) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 9 3960532 DEER PARK PARTNERS, LLC

BLS Region #10 (Peoria) 3 Conditional Licenses available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 45 3955466 NORTHERN CARDINAL VENTURES, LLC 2 56 3955390 THE HERBAL CARE CENTER 3 71 3955300 WORLD OF WEED

BLS Region #11 (Rockford) 2 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 64 3943874 WAH GROUP, LLC D/B/A LEAFING LIFE 2 32 3956674 GREEN JUSTICE LLC

BLS Region #12 (St. Louis) 4 Conditional Licenses available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 70 3954583 PROJECT EQUITY ILLINOIS, INC. 2 12 3955272 BOLDEN INVESTMENTS I LLC 3 55 3954435 ILLINOISCANNABIS49, INC. 4 16 3963630 BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC

BLS Region #13 (Springfield) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 8 3956519 DEALERSHIP, LLC

BLS Region #14 (Northwest Illinois nonmetropolitan) 3 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 74 3942045 UHCC INC. 2 18 3959499 CANNDID SPIRIT TOO, LLC 3 14 3962080 BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC

BLS Region #15 (West Central Illinois nonmetropolitan) 3 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 23 3958501 DO MOR DEVELOPMENT, LLC 2 63 3958544 WESTSIDE SOCIAL JUSTICE LLC 3 61 3958544 WESTSIDE SOCIAL JUSTICE LLC

BLS Region #16 (East Central Illinois nonmetropolitan) 2 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 32 3960477 TC APPLICO LLC 2 24 3960292 HOLISTIC ILLINOIS LLC

BLS Region #17 (South Illinois nonmetropolitan) 2 Conditional License available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Applicant Name 1 1 3959288 127 IL, LLC 2 8 3962059 BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC

