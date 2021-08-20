SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today the results of the Tied Applicant Lottery for 75 Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses (Conditional Licenses) from a pool of 135 unique applicants who received 252 points on their applications. Before Conditional Licenses are issued, the Department will initiate a review process to ensure applicants selected meet all statutorily required rules. Once confirmed, and in accordance with court orders, the Department will issue a Conditional License.

“After all of the lessons learned so far, we know that our fight for equity will continue at each phase to ensure that the hopes of this historic law are true to its promise,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to the Governor for Cannabis. “Nearly two years ago, high scoring applicants did not know what their future in the Illinois Cannabis industry would be. After the tireless work of the Pritzker Administration, lawmakers and stakeholders who would not give up on the possibility of an industry that looks like our state's incredible diversity, this third lottery puts us closer than ever to making the dreams of so many a reality.”

"Today marks a significant step towards achieving the administration’s goal of establishing a legal cannabis industry that is reflective of Illinois’ communities,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Acting Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “Thanks to the administration’s ongoing collaborative work with lawmakers, stakeholders, and community leaders, Illinois residents now have the ability to enter and benefit from this new, growing industry in multiple different ways, paving the road for sustained economic growth.”

Unlike the first two lotteries, individual principal officers and applicants in the Tied Applicant Lottery were limited in the number of entries they may have in any BLS Regional lottery. No individual principal officer or applicant could have more entries in a BLS Region’s lottery than the number of licenses to be distributed in that BLS Region. Applicants (through their primary or alternate contacts) or principal officers were required to notify the Department using the Department’s Declination Form if they have a principal officer that causes them to exceed the limitations on entering the Tied Applicant Lottery. All applications associated with a principal officer who exceeds the lottery entry limits following the declination period described were excluded from the Tied Applicant Lottery.

Additionally, an applicant may not have a principal officer who is also a principal officer in more than ten Early Approval Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses, Conditional Licenses, and Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses. Should a principal officer find themselves in that situation, the principal officer must choose which license(s) to abandon by notifying IDFPR in writing. If the principal officer and/or applicant does not notify IDFPR, the Department will not issue the applicant all available conditional licenses drawn in this lottery.

IDFPR may also deny issuance of Conditional Licenses to any applicant who has a principal officer, board member, or person having a financial or voting interest of 5% or greater who is delinquent in filing any required tax return or paying any amount owed to the State of Illinois.

Those selected in this lottery who receive a Conditional License shall have 180 days to identify a physical location for the dispensing organization’s retail storefront. Groups unable to find a physical location within 180 days may receive an extension of an additional 180 days from IDFPR or be allowed to transfer their Conditional License to another BLS Region specified by the Department. If no extension is granted, the conditional adult use dispensing organization license shall be rescinded and awarded in accordance to the rules of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.

The lottery results may change as a result of court orders or administrative review.

The results of the Tied Applicant Lottery can be found below.

Results of Tied Applicant Lottery for Conditional Licenses Per BLS Region

The Tied Applicant Lottery, with 17 BLS Region drawings, was conducted on August 19, 2021 for 75 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses (“Conditional License”). Below are the results of the drawings for each BLS region identifying the order in which each Tied Applicant was drawn. This order determines the order in which the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (“Department”) will award the available Conditional Licenses in each BLS region.

Applicants who have the opportunity to be awarded a Conditional License in the Tied Applicant Lottery are subject to strict limitations on the number of total licenses, as mandated by Public Act 102-98. An applicant’s failure to report to the Department that it has exceeded the statutory license limitations will result in the Department’s refusal to issue any of the Conditional Licenses resulting from Tied Applicant Lottery.

Below are the Department’s certified results of the Tied Applicant Lottery for each drawing by BLS Region. Each list identifies the applicants who have an opportunity to receive a Conditional License from that drawing. In order to receive a Conditional License, each applicant must satisfy the statutorily mandated abandonment periods and tax-compliance checks.

Those applicants who have been selected for a conditional license are subject to the statutory requirements of the principal officer and license limitations and tax compliance checks, available here. If an applicant is required to abandon a license because it exceeds the license limitations, the applicant shall have five business days, from the day the results of the Tied Applicant Lottery are posted to the Department’s website, to abandon, and the next drawn applicant will be notified of their opportunity to be awarded a conditional license. Additionally, if an applicant cannot prove its tax compliance within 60 days of winning a conditional license in accordance with 68 IAC 1291.95, the Department will deny issuance of the Conditional License(s) and the next drawn applicant will be notified of their eligibility to be awarded a conditional license. Therefore, the result lists below may change pending the abandonment of an applicant’s conditional license and/or an applicant’s failure to prove tax compliance. This means additional applicants, whose draw order followed the abandoning applicant’s order, may become an awarded applicant.

The announced conditional licenses to be awarded may be subject to change as a result of court orders or administrative review.

Term

Meaning

Unique Lottery Number

The Unique Lottery Number is randomly assigned to a Unique Applicant Number. The Unique Lottery Number will be used to identify the results of the lottery drawing.

Unique Application Number

A Unique Application Number was assigned to all applications.

Applicant Name

The Applicant Name reflects the entity’s name as submitted on the original application.

Order Drawn

This reflects the order in which the Unique Lottery Numbers were drawn by the Illinois State Lottery.

BLS Region #1 (Bloomington) 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

20

3945565

PROJECT EQUITY ILLINOIS, INC.

BLS Region #2 (Cape Girardeau) 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

3

3963613

BLOUNTS&MOORE

BLS Region #3 (Carbondale-Marion) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

19

3956504

TOFINO SHORELINE PARTNERS LLC

BLS Region #4 (Champaign-Urbana) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

13

3947041

FORTUNATE SON PARTNERS LLC

BLS Region #5 (Chicago-Naperville-Elgin) 47 Conditional Licenses Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

82

3963113

BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC

2

703

3953534

SO BAKED TOO LLC

3

285

3953494

G P GREEN HOUSE LLC

4

463

3951611

GREEN & WILLIAMS, LLC

5

581

3953433

ILLINOIS HEALTH & WELLNESS, LLC

6

214

3947835

EEL - ILLINOIS LLC

7

658

3947917

MINT IL, LLC

8

6

3951397

AMERICANNA DREAM LLC

9

547

3947977

GRI HOLDINGS, LLC

10

390

3952145

GREEN & FOSTER, LLC

11

783

3950911

TOFINO SHORELINE PARTNERS LLC

12

35

3962777

BLOUNTS&MOORE

13

882

3949801

WORLD OF WEED

14

875

3949801

WORLD OF WEED

15

610

3950528

KANA GROVE NORTH LLC

16

376

3950381

GREEN & CAMPBELL LLC

17

714

3948861

SUITE GREENS, LLC

18

616

3963034

KAP-JG LLC

19

516

3947522

GREEN THERAPY LLC

20

165

3950459

CESAM, LLC

21

770

3953395

THE HERBAL CARE CENTER

22

546

3947977

GRI HOLDINGS, LLC

23

877

3949801

WORLD OF WEED

24

776

3951084

THF ILLINOIS, LLC DBA: GREENLIGHT

25

234

3962625

EMERALD COAST, LLC

26

80

3963113

BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC

27

338

3951363

GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC

28

339

3951363

GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC

29

834

3948580

WAH GROUP, LLC D/B/A LEAFING LIFE

30

322

3951363

GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC

31

606

3952765

ISLAND THYME, LLC.

32

394

3952145

GREEN & FOSTER, LLC

33

313

3950908

GREEN & ALAMO, LLC

34

821

3952950

VILL-OPS, INC (DBA VIOLA)

35

614

3963034

KAP-JG LLC

36

632

3953497

KWB ONE LLC

37

345

3952431

GREEN & BREADLEY, LLC

38

410

3951950

GREEN & KINNICK, LLC

39

443

3948754

GREEN & RANDLE, LLC

40

94

3963113

BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC

41

59

3962777

BLOUNTS&MOORE

42

559

3949886

GWB ILLINOIS, LLC (DBA GREENWELL)

43

681

3948380

PERCEPTION CANNABIS CHICAGO SOUTH INC.

44

619

3963034

KAP-JG LLC

45

264

3962625

EMERALD COAST, LLC

46

734

3962642

TC APPLICO LLC

47

613

3963034

KAP-JG LLC

BLS Region #6 (Danville) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

16

3961942

MARIWORKS LLC

BLS Region #7 (Davenport-Moline-Rock Island) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

5

3961466

BOLDEN INVESTMENTS I LLC

BLS Region #8 (Decatur) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

13

3961518

INDUS365, LLC

17BLS Region #9 (Kankakee) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

9

3960532

DEER PARK PARTNERS, LLC

BLS Region #10 (Peoria) 3 Conditional Licenses available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

45

3955466

NORTHERN CARDINAL VENTURES, LLC

2

56

3955390

THE HERBAL CARE CENTER

3

71

3955300

WORLD OF WEED

BLS Region #11 (Rockford) 2 Conditional License available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

64

3943874

WAH GROUP, LLC D/B/A LEAFING LIFE

2

32

3956674

GREEN JUSTICE LLC

BLS Region #12 (St. Louis) 4 Conditional Licenses available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

70

3954583

PROJECT EQUITY ILLINOIS, INC.

2

12

3955272

BOLDEN INVESTMENTS I LLC

3

55

3954435

ILLINOISCANNABIS49, INC.

4

16

3963630

BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC

BLS Region #13 (Springfield) 1 Conditional License available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

8

3956519

DEALERSHIP, LLC

BLS Region #14 (Northwest Illinois nonmetropolitan) 3 Conditional License available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

74

3942045

UHCC INC.

2

18

3959499

CANNDID SPIRIT TOO, LLC

3

14

3962080

BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC

BLS Region #15 (West Central Illinois nonmetropolitan) 3 Conditional License available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

23

3958501

DO MOR DEVELOPMENT, LLC

2

63

3958544

WESTSIDE SOCIAL JUSTICE LLC

3

61

3958544

WESTSIDE SOCIAL JUSTICE LLC

BLS Region #16 (East Central Illinois nonmetropolitan) 2 Conditional License available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

32

3960477

TC APPLICO LLC

2

24

3960292

HOLISTIC ILLINOIS LLC

BLS Region #17 (South Illinois nonmetropolitan) 2 Conditional License available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Applicant Name

1

1

3959288

127 IL, LLC

2

8

3962059

BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC

