Pritzker Administration Announces Results Of Tied Applicant Lottery To Award 75 Conditional Adult-use Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today the results of the Tied Applicant Lottery for 75 Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses (Conditional Licenses) from a pool of 135 unique applicants who received 252 points on their applications. Before Conditional Licenses are issued, the Department will initiate a review process to ensure applicants selected meet all statutorily required rules. Once confirmed, and in accordance with court orders, the Department will issue a Conditional License.
“After all of the lessons learned so far, we know that our fight for equity will continue at each phase to ensure that the hopes of this historic law are true to its promise,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to the Governor for Cannabis. “Nearly two years ago, high scoring applicants did not know what their future in the Illinois Cannabis industry would be. After the tireless work of the Pritzker Administration, lawmakers and stakeholders who would not give up on the possibility of an industry that looks like our state's incredible diversity, this third lottery puts us closer than ever to making the dreams of so many a reality.”
"Today marks a significant step towards achieving the administration’s goal of establishing a legal cannabis industry that is reflective of Illinois’ communities,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Acting Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “Thanks to the administration’s ongoing collaborative work with lawmakers, stakeholders, and community leaders, Illinois residents now have the ability to enter and benefit from this new, growing industry in multiple different ways, paving the road for sustained economic growth.”
Unlike the first two lotteries, individual principal officers and applicants in the Tied Applicant Lottery were limited in the number of entries they may have in any BLS Regional lottery. No individual principal officer or applicant could have more entries in a BLS Region’s lottery than the number of licenses to be distributed in that BLS Region. Applicants (through their primary or alternate contacts) or principal officers were required to notify the Department using the Department’s Declination Form if they have a principal officer that causes them to exceed the limitations on entering the Tied Applicant Lottery. All applications associated with a principal officer who exceeds the lottery entry limits following the declination period described were excluded from the Tied Applicant Lottery.
Additionally, an applicant may not have a principal officer who is also a principal officer in more than ten Early Approval Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses, Conditional Licenses, and Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses. Should a principal officer find themselves in that situation, the principal officer must choose which license(s) to abandon by notifying IDFPR in writing. If the principal officer and/or applicant does not notify IDFPR, the Department will not issue the applicant all available conditional licenses drawn in this lottery.
IDFPR may also deny issuance of Conditional Licenses to any applicant who has a principal officer, board member, or person having a financial or voting interest of 5% or greater who is delinquent in filing any required tax return or paying any amount owed to the State of Illinois.
Those selected in this lottery who receive a Conditional License shall have 180 days to identify a physical location for the dispensing organization’s retail storefront. Groups unable to find a physical location within 180 days may receive an extension of an additional 180 days from IDFPR or be allowed to transfer their Conditional License to another BLS Region specified by the Department. If no extension is granted, the conditional adult use dispensing organization license shall be rescinded and awarded in accordance to the rules of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.
The lottery results may change as a result of court orders or administrative review.
The results of the Tied Applicant Lottery can be found below.
Results of Tied Applicant Lottery for Conditional Licenses Per BLS Region
The Tied Applicant Lottery, with 17 BLS Region drawings, was conducted on August 19, 2021 for 75 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses (“Conditional License”). Below are the results of the drawings for each BLS region identifying the order in which each Tied Applicant was drawn. This order determines the order in which the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (“Department”) will award the available Conditional Licenses in each BLS region.
Applicants who have the opportunity to be awarded a Conditional License in the Tied Applicant Lottery are subject to strict limitations on the number of total licenses, as mandated by Public Act 102-98. An applicant’s failure to report to the Department that it has exceeded the statutory license limitations will result in the Department’s refusal to issue any of the Conditional Licenses resulting from Tied Applicant Lottery.
Below are the Department’s certified results of the Tied Applicant Lottery for each drawing by BLS Region. Each list identifies the applicants who have an opportunity to receive a Conditional License from that drawing. In order to receive a Conditional License, each applicant must satisfy the statutorily mandated abandonment periods and tax-compliance checks.
Those applicants who have been selected for a conditional license are subject to the statutory requirements of the principal officer and license limitations and tax compliance checks, available here. If an applicant is required to abandon a license because it exceeds the license limitations, the applicant shall have five business days, from the day the results of the Tied Applicant Lottery are posted to the Department’s website, to abandon, and the next drawn applicant will be notified of their opportunity to be awarded a conditional license. Additionally, if an applicant cannot prove its tax compliance within 60 days of winning a conditional license in accordance with 68 IAC 1291.95, the Department will deny issuance of the Conditional License(s) and the next drawn applicant will be notified of their eligibility to be awarded a conditional license. Therefore, the result lists below may change pending the abandonment of an applicant’s conditional license and/or an applicant’s failure to prove tax compliance. This means additional applicants, whose draw order followed the abandoning applicant’s order, may become an awarded applicant.
The announced conditional licenses to be awarded may be subject to change as a result of court orders or administrative review.
Term
Meaning
Unique Lottery Number
The Unique Lottery Number is randomly assigned to a Unique Applicant Number. The Unique Lottery Number will be used to identify the results of the lottery drawing.
Unique Application Number
A Unique Application Number was assigned to all applications.
Applicant Name
The Applicant Name reflects the entity’s name as submitted on the original application.
Order Drawn
This reflects the order in which the Unique Lottery Numbers were drawn by the Illinois State Lottery.
BLS Region #1 (Bloomington) 1 Conditional License Available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
20
3945565
PROJECT EQUITY ILLINOIS, INC.
BLS Region #2 (Cape Girardeau) 1 Conditional License Available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
3
3963613
BLOUNTS&MOORE
BLS Region #3 (Carbondale-Marion) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
19
3956504
TOFINO SHORELINE PARTNERS LLC
BLS Region #4 (Champaign-Urbana) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
13
3947041
FORTUNATE SON PARTNERS LLC
BLS Region #5 (Chicago-Naperville-Elgin) 47 Conditional Licenses Available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
82
3963113
BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC
2
703
3953534
SO BAKED TOO LLC
3
285
3953494
G P GREEN HOUSE LLC
4
463
3951611
GREEN & WILLIAMS, LLC
5
581
3953433
ILLINOIS HEALTH & WELLNESS, LLC
6
214
3947835
EEL - ILLINOIS LLC
7
658
3947917
MINT IL, LLC
8
6
3951397
AMERICANNA DREAM LLC
9
547
3947977
GRI HOLDINGS, LLC
10
390
3952145
GREEN & FOSTER, LLC
11
783
3950911
TOFINO SHORELINE PARTNERS LLC
12
35
3962777
BLOUNTS&MOORE
13
882
3949801
WORLD OF WEED
14
875
3949801
WORLD OF WEED
15
610
3950528
KANA GROVE NORTH LLC
16
376
3950381
GREEN & CAMPBELL LLC
17
714
3948861
SUITE GREENS, LLC
18
616
3963034
KAP-JG LLC
19
516
3947522
GREEN THERAPY LLC
20
165
3950459
CESAM, LLC
21
770
3953395
THE HERBAL CARE CENTER
22
546
3947977
GRI HOLDINGS, LLC
23
877
3949801
WORLD OF WEED
24
776
3951084
THF ILLINOIS, LLC DBA: GREENLIGHT
25
234
3962625
EMERALD COAST, LLC
26
80
3963113
BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC
27
338
3951363
GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC
28
339
3951363
GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC
29
834
3948580
WAH GROUP, LLC D/B/A LEAFING LIFE
30
322
3951363
GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC
31
606
3952765
ISLAND THYME, LLC.
32
394
3952145
GREEN & FOSTER, LLC
33
313
3950908
GREEN & ALAMO, LLC
34
821
3952950
VILL-OPS, INC (DBA VIOLA)
35
614
3963034
KAP-JG LLC
36
632
3953497
KWB ONE LLC
37
345
3952431
GREEN & BREADLEY, LLC
38
410
3951950
GREEN & KINNICK, LLC
39
443
3948754
GREEN & RANDLE, LLC
40
94
3963113
BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC
41
59
3962777
BLOUNTS&MOORE
42
559
3949886
GWB ILLINOIS, LLC (DBA GREENWELL)
43
681
3948380
PERCEPTION CANNABIS CHICAGO SOUTH INC.
44
619
3963034
KAP-JG LLC
45
264
3962625
EMERALD COAST, LLC
46
734
3962642
TC APPLICO LLC
47
613
3963034
KAP-JG LLC
BLS Region #6 (Danville) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
16
3961942
MARIWORKS LLC
BLS Region #7 (Davenport-Moline-Rock Island) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
5
3961466
BOLDEN INVESTMENTS I LLC
BLS Region #8 (Decatur) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
13
3961518
INDUS365, LLC
17BLS Region #9 (Kankakee) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
9
3960532
DEER PARK PARTNERS, LLC
BLS Region #10 (Peoria) 3 Conditional Licenses available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
45
3955466
NORTHERN CARDINAL VENTURES, LLC
2
56
3955390
THE HERBAL CARE CENTER
3
71
3955300
WORLD OF WEED
BLS Region #11 (Rockford) 2 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
64
3943874
WAH GROUP, LLC D/B/A LEAFING LIFE
2
32
3956674
GREEN JUSTICE LLC
BLS Region #12 (St. Louis) 4 Conditional Licenses available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
70
3954583
PROJECT EQUITY ILLINOIS, INC.
2
12
3955272
BOLDEN INVESTMENTS I LLC
3
55
3954435
ILLINOISCANNABIS49, INC.
4
16
3963630
BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC
BLS Region #13 (Springfield) 1 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
8
3956519
DEALERSHIP, LLC
BLS Region #14 (Northwest Illinois nonmetropolitan) 3 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
74
3942045
UHCC INC.
2
18
3959499
CANNDID SPIRIT TOO, LLC
3
14
3962080
BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC
BLS Region #15 (West Central Illinois nonmetropolitan) 3 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
23
3958501
DO MOR DEVELOPMENT, LLC
2
63
3958544
WESTSIDE SOCIAL JUSTICE LLC
3
61
3958544
WESTSIDE SOCIAL JUSTICE LLC
BLS Region #16 (East Central Illinois nonmetropolitan) 2 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
32
3960477
TC APPLICO LLC
2
24
3960292
HOLISTIC ILLINOIS LLC
BLS Region #17 (South Illinois nonmetropolitan) 2 Conditional License available
Order Drawn
Unique Lottery Number
Unique Application Number
Applicant Name
1
1
3959288
127 IL, LLC
2
8
3962059
BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC
