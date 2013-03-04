Join Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) on Wednesday, April 10 for a different and exciting trip to Jefferson City, Missouri! The first stop will be at the State Capital Building, which ranks #1 in the nation for its décor. Next, a tasty lunch will be served at Prison Brews with complimentary beer tasting for those interested. Then the group will explore the Missouri State Penitentiary, built in 1836. The day will end on a high note with a mouthwatering dessert at the famous Central Dairy. The cost is $75 per person and includes tours, lunch, ice cream, gratuities and transportation. . The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 7:30am and will return at approximately 7:00pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 7:15am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, March 15, 2013.

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: