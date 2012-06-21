Features Frozen Take Home Pizzas and Entertainment Sunday Evenings

ALTON, ILLINOIS – Princivalli’s Café at the corner of 3rd and Henry Streets in Alton is expanding for the 6th time in the last 4 years. Beginning Sunday, June 24th, the popular Italian café will open 7-days a week from 10:30 am until 8:00 pm.

“The other big news is you can take our pizzas and cook them at home!” said David Princivalli, co-owner with his brother Jason.

Known for their famous Stone Baked St. Louis style thin crust pizza, Princivalli’s has never, until now offered customers the opportunity to take and bake their pizzas at home.

“We’re gonna feature live entertainment on Sunday evenings, too,” David said, his voice cracking with excitement. “We’ll open with Plain Label Band and Island Sounds. Live music has been great in the past, so we’re gonna do it again.”

The Princivalli brothers, David and Jason, opened the café in 2000 at 18 and 20 years old respectively. Their original restaurant seated 20 with 3 employees. Today, they can seat 130 and they employ 18.

In addition to a well rounded menu of Italian family specialties, you can choose from 13 mouth watering sandwiches, including a Veggie Lovers and a ½ pound hamburger. You can enjoy your favorite beer or glass of wine with your meal in a comfortable casual family atmosphere. Free local delivery and gift cards are also available.

Princivalli’s Catering and private parties are in high demand, so call to reserve your space early. You can find them online @ www.princivallis.com, www.facebook.com or call 618-465-3255.

