ELSAH - The public is invited to attend Principia College’s annual Dance Production, which will take place in Cox Auditorium Thursday, April 18, through Saturday, April 20.

Performances are nightly at 8 p.m. with a matinee on Saturday at 2 p.m. This year’s production highlights 11 student choreographers, including senior Sami Corbitt, who collaborated with videographer and alum Vince Lomascolo on a dance-for-camera piece entitled Release that was presented at the “Give Dance a Chance” Festival at Alton’s Jacoby Arts Center in November.

The show will also feature the work of two guest professionals. Local professional Keli Brooke Hermes choreographed an upbeat group jazz piece entitled ModBeats. Hermes serves as the assistant director of Leverage Dance Theater in St. Louis, and her choreography has been presented at 60X60 Dance, Cottey College, Lindenwood University, and National Dance Week.

San Francisco-based artist Hilary Palanza choreographed the contemporary trio I Look Up to the Sky, I Pray Before the Dawn, Fly On. Palanza says the piece “is about us cradling that which feels like it is being lost, but is not lost.” Palanza is founder of Children’s Center for Dance and recently founded Museum of Dance, both in San Francisco. Her contemporary dance company, Palanza Dance, has presented over 30 award-winning works in the Bay Area.

Assistant Professor of Dance, Director of Dance Production, and faculty choreographer Erin Lane will present an original piece Stay Alive All You People, depicting a typical subway ride in New York City. The piece highlights the unspoken community that develops between strangers as we move through everyday life.

In its entirety, the show will feature 36 dancers, showcasing hip-hop, swing, jazz, modern, contemporary, Afro-pop, and Irish styles. The themes of the choreography are wide ranging, from the energetic and entertaining to the intense and self-reflective.

“This year, student choreographers are being inspired to use their art as a vehicle for healing, to spur continued conversations on social issues, and to challenge norms in our immediate college community,” Lane says. “Their bravery—and that of the 36 cast members—make the show a must-see event.”

Seating is general admission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. Cash and checks will be accepted at the door, or you may order online.

