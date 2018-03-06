ELSAH - Principia College is known for its outstanding theater program and beginning Thursday, March 8, to Saturday, March 10, it will have another classic presentation with a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic adventure tale Treasure Island.

Originally produced at the National Theatre in London for its 2014 season, this adaptation by playwright Bryony Lavery re-imagines the tale with the characters of Jim Hawkins, Dr. Livesey, and at least two of the pirates specifically written to be played by women. As one character exclaims, "Girls need adventures too!" In an interview at the National, Lavery said, "The play is about adventure, not gender."

Principia College Theatre Professor/Production Director John O'Hagan said, "The story loses none of its swashbuckling allure and yet really acknowledges that, as one reviewer put it, ‘bravery and daring are not a male prerogative.’ And we're using the theatre in ways it hasn't been used for some time. The audience will be quickly hauled aboard thanks to the amazing world created by the design/tech staff led by Alex Hauf-Belden, Leah McFall, Megan Lovegren, and Tom Halsey and supported by the stage crew.”

In the tradition of the liberal arts, the cast and crew includes more than 20 students from a range of majors. Music Professor Dr. April Mok, visiting professional Justin Blackburn, senior Nick Lynch, and junior Tyler Wingert co-wrote original music and atmospheric underscoring for the production.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in Davis Theatre March 8–10, with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students; seating is general admission. Purchase tickets online or at the door.

Note: This production is best suited for audiences age 10 and up as some scenes include stage combat/violence.

