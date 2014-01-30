Elsah, Illinois Principia College will present Monitor Night Live on Thursday, February 13, at 7:30 p.m. in Wanamaker Hall. John Yemma, editor-at-large of The Christian Science Monitor, will moderate a thought-provoking panel discussion with senior Monitor correspondents.?This will be the thirteenth Monitor Night Live since 1996.

The title of this year’s program is “Politics 2014: Is There a Common Ground?” Through this lens, Yemma will discuss polarization and politics with Deputy Washington Bureau Chief Gail Russell Chaddock, appearing in person, and with correspondents Francine Kiefer from Washington, DC, Amanda Paulson from Boulder, Colorado, and Patrik Jonsson from Atlanta, Georgia—all participating remotely.



“For 106 years, the Monitor has been committed to news that goes beyond the headlines, that seeks out people who are trying to bridge gaps, solve problems, and make a difference in the world,” Yemma notes. “It’s not enough, in other words, simply to report on the world’s troubles—though we do that without flinching. Our reporters and editors are trained to take the next step, to help readers think more deeply, share what they know with others, and take constructive action. Right now it seems especially important to break out of rigid positions, whether in Washington or the Middle East. That’s what we’ll be exploring at this year’s Monitor Night Live.”

Admission is complimentary for Principia students, faculty, and staff; $10 for alumni and Gold & Blue Athletic Club members; $15 for the public.



About Principia College:

Principia College is a century-old co-educational institution whose campus, designed by Bernard Maybeck and located on 300-foot bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River in Elsah, Illinois, has been designated a National Historic Landmark. Historically, the College has placed significant emphasis on educating its students for global citizenship. Today’s student body represents 37 states and 32 nations. Principia College is a NCAA Division III school.

