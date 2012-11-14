Principia College Dance Production
Principia College’s annual dance production is about to start! Don’t miss out on this fabulous show featuring original Hip-Hop, Tap, Afro-Caribbean, Modern and Contemporary Ballet pieces. Margaret Eginton, formerly of the Merce Cunningham Dance Company, will premier her final piece in a dance-triptych based on paintings by Henri Matisse to music by Rachmaninoff.
The show runs for a limited time at Principia College’s Cox Auditorium November 15-17th, starting at 8pm and with a matinee at 2pm on the 17th.
As Artistic Director Hilary Harper-Wilcoxen says, “This is another exciting year for dance at Principia College and we hope our Riverbend neighbors will join us in experiencing terrific college dance at movie-ticket prices!”
Tickets may be purchased at the box office by cash or check the day of the show ($7 student, $10 Adult) or on Marketplace at www.principiacollege.edu/tickets.
For more information please call Corey Thornton at 618 374-5004.
Credit cards not accepted at the box office.
