Principia Choir and Orchestra Concert this Thursday
The public is warmly invited to attend a FREE choir and orchestra concert at Principia College that will celebrate the 200th Anniversary of Franz Schubert’s famous Mass No. 2 in G Major.
The choir and orchestra will be performing the mass in its entirety, which will feature vocal soloists as well as Principia’s mighty Casavant Pipe Organ.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This is a FREE Public Concert – This Thursday, October 22, 2015, at 7:30pm, and will take place in Cox Auditorium at Principia College in Elsah, IL.
Please invite your friends!
Below is a link to a small preview of the upcoming performance.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7z7Mt3y7fhg
We look forward to seeing you at this concert on Thursday!
Please feel free to email with any questions
Dr. Joseph D. Van Riper
Orchestra and Choir Director
More like this: