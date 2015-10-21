The public is warmly invited to attend a FREE choir and orchestra concert at Principia College that will celebrate the 200th Anniversary of Franz Schubert’s famous Mass No. 2 in G Major.

The choir and orchestra will be performing the mass in its entirety, which will feature vocal soloists as well as Principia’s mighty Casavant Pipe Organ.

This is a FREE Public Concert – This Thursday, October 22, 2015, at 7:30pm, and will take place in Cox Auditorium at Principia College in Elsah, IL. 

Please invite your friends!

Below is a link to a small preview of the upcoming performance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7z7Mt3y7fhg

We look forward to seeing you at this concert on Thursday! 

Please feel free to email with any questions

 

Dr. Joseph D. Van Riper

Orchestra and Choir Director

Joe.VanRiper@principia.edu  

