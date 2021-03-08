EDWARDSVILLE - Principal Donny Gunter and his staff at LeClaire Elementary, 801 Franklin Ave., in Edwardsville plan specific activities year-round for their children.

Article continues after sponsor message

The COVID-19 Pandemic has changed a lot of things, but recently the school marked its 100th Day celebration in style, with precautions in place.

At that time, there were about 20-25 percent of the learners in remote capacity out of 230 children in the building, Gunter said.

"The kids were excited about the celebration," he said. Gunter added that you could "feel the energy" when the kids were able to do their school activities in person again.

Gunter said it has also been “so exciting” to have the children back in the building again. He said the COVID-19 Pandemic has been difficult, but he believes his students and faculty have risen to the occasion to continue proficient learning.

More like this: