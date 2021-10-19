ALTON - Marquette Principal Bobbi Fleming today provided some good information in regard to the three students injured in a serious crash on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, when they went off an overpass at Highway 367 and Lindbergh in North County. Fleming said the following: "the students are doing better and are progressing in their recovery."

Two of those involved in the crash are Marquette Catholic sophomores and had serious injuries, but their conditions or exact injuries have not been released because they are minors.

"We are very thankful for all the prayers and offers of assistance from the Marquette community, and the community at large" Fleming said. "We simply ask that everyone continue to keep these students in their prayers."

The victims in the crash had to be extracted from the vehicle, positioned in basket stretchers, and moved up a ravine by Spanish Lake and Blackjack first responders, then taken to St. Louis area hospitals.

