Principal Cramsey Outlines Schedule This Week for Edwardsville High School Students, Families
(This is an explanation from Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey of events this week for Edwardsville High School students and families).
May 18-22 – Diploma Drive-through Event. Seniors may pick up their diploma, honor cord(s) and Senior Awards beginning Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22 according to the following schedule:
Monday, May 18 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Tuesday, May 19 – 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20 – 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 21– 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Friday, May 22 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Seniors may enter the circle drive in front of the high school to receive their diploma, honor cords and awards. Please wear your cap and gown. Rick’s Pics will be taking pictures during the Diploma Drive-through Event. You may access photos at Ricks Pics Photography at https://www.
After receiving your diploma, you will exit the circle drive by turning right, and then enter the visitor parking lot. Students and families may exit the car individually, in their cap and gown to have a photo taken. These photos will be taken with your camera.
There will be four stages set up in the visitor lot. Students and families will be able to get out, walk up onto the stage and be photographed. Each stage will have a nice black curtain backdrop, just as would have occurred in the traditional ceremony. I want to thank the parents who are decorating to the stages. Please maintain social distancing from other families. No student group photos with will be allowed.
All stages will remain set up after the morning sessions through the afternoon and prior to the afternoon sessions throughout the day. Additionally, the stages will be set up all day on Saturday, May 23. If rain is present, we will move stages to a dry location so graduates and families are not prohibited from getting pictures.
I want to note the significance of having this professional photo while the student is in their car with diploma and cap and gown. We all know that we are in unprecedented times. This photo will serve as a historical artifact for what was occurring in May 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Five, ten, fifty years from now, this historical world-wide event will be preserved through this single photo. Graduates will tell stories to their children and grandchildren that may seem absurd but can be backed up with the photo.
Nationwide, shipping delays have occurred. We have experienced some delays in receiving all honor cords. Our Jostens representative has done an amazing job of searching multiple vendors to get the honor cords we need. If your honor cord is not available early in the week, we should have it by the end of the week.
Saturday, May 23 – Class of 2020 Virtual Commencement Exercises. The virtual graduation ceremony will be aired on Saturday, May 23, at 10:00 a.m. on a variety of locations including riverbender.com and ECTV. Additional locations for viewing may be added. The virtual ceremony will be archived for future viewing. After viewing the Class of 2020 Virtual Commencement Exercises, you may come to Edwardsville High School for photos. Please keep in mind, it would be expected that all families follow social distancing rules. Weather dependent, we will have stages set up so that graduates and their families may pose for a photo. Families may use this time to take photos if they did not have an opportunity to take photos earlier in the week.
The Class of 2020 Virtual Commencement Exercises will be released on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the following sites:
ECTV – Edwardsville
https://www.
Charter TV on ECTV Channel 993
Madison Communications
/RgRgorNaP0S3aHR0cDovL3RyYWNrLnNwZS5zY2hvb2xtZXNzZW5nZXIuY29tL2YvYS81bDFtRHkzdmFWRXE0cUFlUVhTTFVnfn4vQUFBQUFRQX4vUmdSZ25Uc2RQMFFXYUhSMGNITTZMeTluYjIxaFpHbHpiMjR1WTI5dEwxY0hjMk5vYjI5c2JVSUtBRWVkQjd4ZU0wZlRJVklUWkdOeVlXMXpaWGxBWldOMWMyUTNMbTl5WjFnRUFBQUFBUX5-VwdzY2hvb2xtQgoASNp_wV6tfd63UhZKZW5yb2JfZ3JpbW1AeWFob28uY29tWAQAAAAB&source=gmail&ust=1589899443528000&usg=AFQjCNH3CRD-F_vplSHRsuKjTgcuAJsvGw">https://gomadison.com/
Riverbender
I want to highlight some special parts of the Class of 2020 Virtual Commencement Exercises.
I could never have imagined the amount of time it has taken to organize, communicate, video, edit and produce this virtual program. But in the end, I believe the virtual program will be a beautiful program.
Other reminders:
Military Enlistments and Military Academy Appointments. If you have enlisted in the military or have received an appointment to one of the prestigious military academies, we would love to know so we can recognize your service and commitment to our great nation. Please send an email to Dr. Schlueter, vschlueter@ecusd7.
Senior Final Transcript. The Senior Final transcript must be sent via Parchment. PLEASE REQUEST YOUR TRANSCRIPT AFTER MAY 23RD. Please see the EHS Facebook page for details on how to use Parchment. If you have any problems with Parchment please contact Brenda Ohm, Registrar at bohm@ecusd7.org.
The following summarizes additional senior events and ways we are honoring and celebrating our seniors
Warmest regards,
Dr. Dennis Cramsey
