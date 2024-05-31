ALTON - Local youth Disney fans won’t want to miss Alton Little Theater’s Princess, Princes, & Not too Naughty Villains Cabaret Concert, starting tonight (May 31, 2024) at 7:30 p.m, with more showings in June.

The family-fun performance includes renditions from over a dozen classic films, and two accompanying Pancake Breakfasts with the Princesses will be held on June 1, 2024 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

An additional evening showing is scheduled for June 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees set for June 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2024, each at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are $15 for youths and $20 for adults and can be purchased here on the ALT website. Tickets for the Princess Pancake Breakfast are also available on the ALT website for $12 each.

ALT Executive Director Lee Cox shared more about the event on the latest “Theater Thursday” segment on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

“They know the music, and we want them to sing along,” Cox said. “We just hope they will love singing along and seeing their characters and having their pictures taken and having some treats … it’ll be great fun!”

The concert marks the directorial debut of Becca Peach, who will direct the show after two and half years of performing and volunteering at ALT. Nine total performers will take the stage, including the “Not Too Naughty Villains,” who Cox labeled as such because they’re portrayed by some of “the nicest guys ever.”

She also said the Pancake Breakfasts will also feature a performance from the “Pancake Man” with St. Louis’s Chris Cakes.

“The kids will love him,” Cox said of the Pancake Man. “He does animal shapes, he flips them so high - thank God we have a great high ceiling - I’m sure some will go on the floor and on their heads.”

Cox said the Pancake Breakfasts will be held in the ALT foyer, while the shows themselves are held in the auditorium. She added there will also be ice cream, snacks, and refreshments such as lemonade, soda, and more available during the show.

For more about ALT’s upcoming Princess, Princes, & Not too Naughty Villains Cabaret Concert, the success of their recent “Singin’ In The Rain” production, and much more, check out the full interview with Cox at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

