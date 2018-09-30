EDWARDSVILLE - From the operators of Wang Gang Asian comes a new concept on classic pasta. Primo’s offers delivery and takeout only of chef driven, fresh pasta and salad. There is no dining room for guests at the site - we suggest you use your own dining room and get back to what matters most - families sharing time together over great tasting, fresh pasta. We deliver a variety of great wines too, like Prisoner Red Blend, Round Pond Kith n Kin, Rombauer, Duckhorn, and more at great retail prices

“Primo’s offers the guest a value-driven menu that can be ordered online quickly, by phone, or walk in. Portion sizes include single servings, half orders, and our famous ‘Grandma style’ that feeds 4-5. We call it ‘Grandma style,’ because not everyone likes their family, but everyone loves their Grandma!” says operator, Ryan P. O’Day.

“With delivery, by utilizing internally developed technology, our price points are well below what you would pay when you use Uber eats, Door Dash, Grubhub, etc. They inflate your purchase price by 17-35 percent or more. The technique allows us to keep pricing on par with national chains as an independent operator. We have plans to grow and service additional St. Louis markets. The dominant dining trend is the increased demand for delivery, and we are poised to dominate a new niche, because pizza is passe, it’s time to eat great pasta.

About us: Primo’s Italian Garage is a technology company that offers the ease of online ordering to fulfill delivery & take-out orders of wine an d chef-driven fresh pasta locally. We offer 3 sizes that serve individuals up to larger groups. We also offer catering service throughout Saint Louis. Open daily for lunch and dinner delivery and takeout 7 days a week, order online or call it in. We are changing the way you eat. Hours 11-2 p.m., 4-Close (see website for close times).

For more: See the Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Retail-Company/Primos-Italian-Garage-268939743629483/

or call (618) 307-9977 or visit the web: http://www.primositaliangarage.com/