EDWARDSVILLE - Prima Pow·Wow will hold its the first annual free female teen conference and luncheon in St. Louis is set for Feb. 17 at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, doors open 10 a.m.

Eight powerful female speakers discuss their life experiences with young female minds aged 13-21, creating discussion, idea exchanges, and new perspectives on their lives. Think ‘Ted Talks’ for the female teen.

Ryan O’Day Presents, a production company run by the same name in the St. Louis area, has brought the Second City Troupe to the Sheldon Hall, produced a fundraiser for the Blake Snyder Family at the Wildey Theater, and most recently was inspired by an after-dinner conversation his daughter Josephine, 14, had with the owner of 1818 Chophouse, Meg Pashea. Josephine and Meg hit it off and talked easily back and forth about a variety of topics. As a listening participant in the discussion, Ryan conceived the concept to expand the ‘one on one’ conversation to a much larger, female only audience of 13-21-year-olds.

“School is a great institution, but real-life experiences and exchanges, that is where you learn a myriad more of how the world works. Watching my daughter react to ideas, opinions, and perspectives Meg discussed, I realized that, while I may have had the same notions, my daughter treated her as an authority on the subjects, and really internalized them. A few days later, my daughter was still cycling through some of the subject matter – that was powerful. As a result, we launched this concept and plan to do it annually in the St. Louis area.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Plans are in place for an all-male teen conference in the fall.

Event information:

Feb 17th. Doors open 10 a.m., starts 10:30 – 2 p.m. Free luncheon served. Open to all 13-21 females, their parents & grandparents. Sorry, no males allowed.

Website: PrimaPowWow.com

FREE tickets available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3221370

Search Keyword: Prima EDW or type in event 3221370. Open to the public. First come, first get. Assigned seating, handicap accessible.

Ryan P. O’Day 618-799-9084 Info@primapowwow.com

More like this: