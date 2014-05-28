Pride, Incorporated is pleased to announce its 26th annual Garden Tour on Sunday, June 8, 2014 from 12-5pm, rain or shine.

There are ten stunning locations on the tour this year including the breathtaking gardens at Lewis and Clark Community College and the Beall Mansion. We hope you will appreciate the beauty of local gardens and be inspired by the creative efforts of the participants on the tour.

The tour is self guided; route maps are provided. If you have any questions or need information, please contact Heather Hope at the Pride, Inc. office at 618-467-2375 or visit our website, www.prideincorporated.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets are available for purchase online and at the Alton CVB, Cope Plastics – Alton and Godfrey Locations, Liberty Bank – Alton and Godfrey Branches, Karen Wilson’s State Farm Insurance Office, Pride, Inc. Office, Dick’s Flowers – Alton and Wood River Locations, Season’s Garden Center, Mississippi Mud Pottery, Jeffrey’s Flowers by Design and Scott Neudecker’s State Farm Insurance Office. You may also purchase a ticket at any of the tour locations except Lewis and Clark Community College on the day of the tour. Cost is $12 per person; children five and under are free.

Thank you for your support of this event. Garden Tour proceeds fund beautification efforts in the Riverbend community!

Know of a garden worthy of being on next year’s tour? Please contact the Pride, Inc. office at 618-467-2375 or at pride@prideincorporated.org with your nomination.

###

More like this: