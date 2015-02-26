Pride, Inc. to host 49th Annual Dinner, March 12
Pride, Inc. will host its 49th Annual Dinner on Thursday, March 12, 2015 at the Commons on the Lewis and Clark Community College campus in Godfrey. Socializing and cash bar will begin at 5:30 pm; dinner will be served at 6:30 pm. We invite you to attend and/or participate in this event by purchasing an ad for inclusion in the Pride, Inc. program. Ads will be displayed in a running loop on two large screens during the event.
Please join us in congratulating the 2015 Award Recipients:
Presidents Award:
The Friends of Haskell Park and the Haskell Playhouse Restoration Association
Outstanding Citizen Award:
Mark Anderson
Awards of Achievement:
John and Erin Frew of Frew’s Bridal and Formal Wear
Mark Hatch, Alton Amtrak Station Manager
John and Dawn Hentrich of the Riverbender.com Community Center
Street flower caretakers: Zeke Jabusch, Carolyn MacAfee, Dale Neudecker
Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department
Lifetime Honorary Board Member: Village Clerk, Pamela Whisler
Show your support for Riverbend Beautification! Please visit www.prideincorporated.org for more information. Dinner reservations and ad purchases may be made online. Questions? Please call 618.467.2375 or email pride@prideincorporated.org.
