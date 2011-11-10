Pride, Incorporated will host the 13th Annual Holiday Home Tour from 2 to 6 p.m. on  Sunday, Dec. 4.  Eight private homes in Alton and Godfrey will be open to visitors showcasing a variety of holiday decorating styles.

Godfrey Meat Market will provide a variety of appetizers, soups, desserts, coffees and wine tastings, which is all included in the price of your ticket!  The market will be open for all of your holiday shopping needs including full holiday meals you can order as well as specialty spirits and gifts.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Seasons Garden Center will be open throughout the event and donating 20 percent of their sales to Pride, Inc.

Tickets for the tour are $12 and can be purchased at the locations listed at prideincorporated.org or by calling the Pride Office at 467-2375.  The Bluff City Trolley Tickets are also $12 and can be purchased through the Pride Office only.  The Trolley Tickets are sold on a first come first pay basis and there are only 30 spots available so reserve your spot!

The following homes will be featured on the tour:

 

Rick & Susan Monical                        Lindy Jorges                               Tim & Vicky Rathgeb

1204 S. Hanser, Godfrey                    400 Henry Street, Alton             74 Shady Oak, Godfrey

Article continues after sponsor message

 

Ed & Bonnie Vega                             Steve & Laura Robinson             Deborah Deer

7408 Timbercrest, Godfrey                 100 Glenhaven Drive, Alton        500 State Street, Alton

 

Mic & Susan Doucleff                        Craig & Jamie Greer

608 E. 15th Street, Alton                     1200 Fall Drive, Godfrey

 

ALL Proceeds from the Holiday Home Tour will be used to support

Pride’s Mission of Community Beautification

More like this:

Jun 12, 2023 - Pride Inc. Announces 2023 Garden Tour Plans

3 days ago - Vintage Voices to Share Late Alton Residents' Stories Starting Oct. 7

Sep 28, 2023 - Vintage Voices Announces Dates and People to be Portrayed

Sep 27, 2023 - Canine Carnival At The Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market Set For Sept. 30th

Jul 6, 2023 - Vintage Voices Opens Ticket Sales For October Walking Tours

 