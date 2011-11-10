Pride, Incorporated will host the 13th Annual Holiday Home Tour from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Eight private homes in Alton and Godfrey will be open to visitors showcasing a variety of holiday decorating styles.

Godfrey Meat Market will provide a variety of appetizers, soups, desserts, coffees and wine tastings, which is all included in the price of your ticket! The market will be open for all of your holiday shopping needs including full holiday meals you can order as well as specialty spirits and gifts.

Seasons Garden Center will be open throughout the event and donating 20 percent of their sales to Pride, Inc.

Tickets for the tour are $12 and can be purchased at the locations listed at prideincorporated.org or by calling the Pride Office at 467-2375. The Bluff City Trolley Tickets are also $12 and can be purchased through the Pride Office only. The Trolley Tickets are sold on a first come first pay basis and there are only 30 spots available so reserve your spot!

The following homes will be featured on the tour:

Rick & Susan Monical Lindy Jorges Tim & Vicky Rathgeb

1204 S. Hanser, Godfrey 400 Henry Street, Alton 74 Shady Oak, Godfrey

Ed & Bonnie Vega Steve & Laura Robinson Deborah Deer

7408 Timbercrest, Godfrey 100 Glenhaven Drive, Alton 500 State Street, Alton

Mic & Susan Doucleff Craig & Jamie Greer

608 E. 15th Street, Alton 1200 Fall Drive, Godfrey





ALL Proceeds from the Holiday Home Tour will be used to support

Pride’s Mission of Community Beautification

