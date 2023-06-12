ALTON - Pride, Inc will be hosting its 2023 Garden Tour on Sunday, July 9. During this “Rain or Shine” event, attendees will have the opportunity to view selected private and public gardens in the Alton – Godfrey area. There will also be Master Gardeners, and Beekeepers in some locations available for questions and answers. The tour is from 12 – 5:00pm, and the cost is $20.00 per person.

Tickets, tour maps and further information about the locations can be found by visiting https://pridegardentour.com/.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets may also be obtained at Karen Wilson’s State Farm Office at 225 Tolle Lane or Liberty Bank in Godfrey, or the Pride office in the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion.

For more information contact Pat Stewart at pride@prideincorporated.org or call 618-467-2375

ABOUT Pride, Incorporated – Pride, Incorporated is a local, non-profit organization dedicated to community beautification. Since its Founding in 1966 by Dr. Gordon Moore, Pride, Inc. has brought together caring citizens, civic organizations, and federal agencies to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors of the greater Alton area. We believe that it is imperative that we beautify our home, not only to boost commerce, but to instill a sense of civic Pride that will last for generations.

More like this: