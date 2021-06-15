ALTON - Pride Inc. will kick-off their 2021 Garden tour featuring 9 stops on June 27th!

Participants will be able to view lovely and creative front and back yards and gardens for ideas of ways to use open spaces, wooded areas, shade & sun. They will see interesting and unusual plants and flowers in pots and along walkways, landscaping and retaining walls, fountains and waterfalls.

This year gardens include a home on Christian Hill with an outdoor lounging area and panoramic river bluff views as well as a lovely shade garden with seating. Two homes are in Fairmount: one featuring a vegetable garden and a wide variety of fruit trees nestled among "outdoor rooms", while another has a swimming pool and fountains amidst seating areas cascading down the hillside.

Three of the homes are located on the same street in the Arrow Wood Subdivision including a children's play area, fire pit, "cold box" seed starter, pools and hot tubs surrounded by grassy lawns and wooded areas.

Pride Inc., which is a non-profit organization that began in 1966 with the late Dr. Gordon F. Moore, who suggested a community service organization for the Alton area that brought together caring citizens, civic organizations, and federal agencies to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors of the greater Alton area. We believe that it is imperative that we beautify our homes, not only to boost commerce but to instill a sense of civic pride that will last for generations.

The following home gardens are on the tour:

1. 2900 Edwards St., Alton

2. 1635 Main St., Alton

3. 630 Summit St., Alton

4. 11 Forest Dr., Alton

5. 53 Fairmount Dr. South, Alton

6. 1711 Seminole Lane, Godfrey

7. 1721 Seminole Lane, Godfrey

8. 1729 Seminole Lane, Godfrey

9. St. Paul's Episcopal Parish, Alton