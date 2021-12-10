PREVIEW: SIUE Faces Illinois, Chattanooga at Home
EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE wrestling team is at home for the second straight weekend.
After the six-team Cougar Clash tournament last weekend, SIUE moves into the home dual meet realm Saturday. Three dual meets will be contested in all beginning with Chattanooga vs. Illinois at noon followed by back-to-back SIUE events with Chattanooga at 1:30 p.m. and Illinois at 3 p.m.
The events will take place at the SIUE Student Fitness Center, which is adjacent to First Community Arena.
Below are the probable starters for each team.
SIUE (0-2 dual record)
125: Tommy Dineen
133: Matt Malavsky
141: Saul Ervin
149: Caden Green
157: Max Kristoff
165: Cardeionte Wilson
174: Kevin Gschwendtner
184: Sergio Villalobos
197: Austin Andres/Ryan Yarnell
HWT: Aric Bohn/Colton McKiernan
Chattanooga (2-2 dual record)
125: Fabian Gutierrez
133: Brayden Palmer
141: Colton Landers/Franco Valdes
149: Noah Castillo/Grant Lundy
157: Weston Wichman
165: Caleb Waddell/Drew Nicholson
174: Carial Tarter
184: Matthew Waddell/Landon Lewis
197: Thomas Sell
285: Matthias Ervin/Grayson Walthall
Illinois (0-0 dual record)
125: Justin Cardani
133: Lucas Byrd
141: Dylan Duncan
149: Christian Kanzler
157: Joe Roberts
165: Danny Braunagel
174: DJ Shannon/Trey Sizemore
184: Zac Braunagel
197: Matt Wroblewski
285: Luke Luffman