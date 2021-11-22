PREVIEW: SIUE, Butler Meet Tuesday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GAME 4

SIUE Cougars (1-2, 0-0 OVC)

vs. Butler Bulldogs (0-4, 0-0 Big East)

Tue., Nov. 23, 11 a.m. CT

Indianapolis, Ind. (Hinkle Fieldhouse)

Video: Flo Sports

Radio: WSIE FM 88.7 the Sound (Randy Moehlman)

Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

Live Stats: SIUEStats.com All-Time Series: First Meeting OPENING TIP

• This is the final game of a four-game road swing to start the season for the Cougars.

• The home opener for the Cougars is Nov. 28 against Purdue Fort Wayne.

• SIUE is coming off one of the biggest regular-season wins in program history, a 71-62 road win at Illinois. It is the first time SIUE has defeated a Big Ten team (0-8 previously).

• The Cougars' only previous win over a Power 5 school was in 2012 (Clemson).

• Gabby Nikitinaite was the leading scorer at Illinois with 15 points and is the only player to have scored in double figures in each of the first three games.

• Four players scored in double figures at Illinois, including Mikayla Kinnard (14), Ajulu Thatha (14) and Allie Troeckler (11).

• Despite being outsized at Illinois, SIUE outscored the Fighting Illini 24-22 in the paint despite being blocked nine times.

• The Cougars have shown a tendency to play strong defense with 27 turnovers forced at Kansas and 24 forced at Illinois.

• SIUE returns 13 players from last season's roster and has five newcomers for the 2021-22 season.