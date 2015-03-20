THE COUGARS Are enjoying their best-ever start to an OVC season. Entering the weekend, the Cougars .264 batting average is eighth in the OVC. The team ERA of 5.53 is seventh in the OVC.The Cougars are second in the OVC with a .333 average in league games. Their ERA is third-best at 4.09 in OVC play.

SERIES STUFF: The Cougars and Golden Eagles have split 12 games in the all-time series. SIUE has a 5-4 record in Cookeville, Tenn. Last season Tennessee Tech won two of three games in Edwardsville.

SWEEP: SIUE has now swept back-to-back OVC series for the first time. The Cougars have swept Murray State in each of the past two seasons.

STREAKING: Keaton Wright currently is working on a nine-game streak. Nick Lombardo and Dustin Woodcock each have seven-game hitting streaks. Woodcock has reached safely in 11 straight games. Senior second baseman Chase Green tied the school record for longest hitting streak at 24 games. Green finished last season on a 17-game hitting streak before hitting safely in his first seven games this season.

PRE-SEASON PICKS: The Cougars were tabbed sixth in the OVC by the head coaches and sports information personnel in a preseason vote. Ryan Daniels was selected as an All-OVC performer.

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE

Fri. - RHP Ryan Daniels (1-2, 5.48)

Sat. - RHP Jarrett Bednar (0-3, 10.50)

Sun. - RHP Mike Miller (0-2, 3.95)

TENNESSEE TECH

Fri.- RHP Chris Chism (3-3, 2.61)

Sat.- RHP Evan Fraliex (2-0, 3.38)

Sun.- RHP Travis Moths (1-2, 6.14)

More like this: