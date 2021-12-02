PREVIEW: Cougars To Take On Undefeated Mizzou Tigers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GAME 6

SIUE Cougars (3-2, 0-0 OVC)

vs. Missouri Tigers (7-0, 0-0 SEC)

Thu., Dec. 2, 7 p.m. CT

Columbia, Mo. (Mizzou Arena)

Video: SEC Network+

Radio: WSIE FM 88.7 the Sound (Randy Moehlman)

Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

Live Stats: SIUEStats.com

All-Time Series: Missouri leads 6-0

First Meeting: Nov. 10, 2013

Result: L, 59-48

Last Meeting: Nov. 24, 2019

Result: L, 68-51

Current Series Streak: Missouri W6 OPENING TIP

• This is the seventh time Missouri and SIUE have met with all six previous games taking place in Columbia, Missouri.

• SIUE holds a three-game winning streak after collecting road wins over Illinois and Butler as well as in the home opener over Purdue Fort Wayne.

• Jaida Hampton , a redshirt junior transfer from Wichita State, averaged 15.0 points per game in the wins over Butler and Purdue Fort Wayne. She was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week.

• Mikia Keith tied her career best with four three-pointers in the win at Butler.

• SIUE is coming off two of the biggest regular-season wins in program history, a 71-62 road win at Illinois. It is the first time SIUE has defeated a Big Ten team (0-8 previously). The Cougars also defeated Butler, of the Big East, at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

• The Cougars' only previous win over a Power 5 school was in 2012 (Clemson).

• Mikayla Kinnard is fourth in the OVC in assists per game (4.0).

• SIUE is second in the OVC in assists per game (15.0).

• Allie Troeckler is 14th nationally and leads the OVC in steals per game (3.40). She had five steals in both the Illinois and Butler games.

• The Cougars are third in the OVC and 37th nationally in turnovers forced (21.60 per game).

• Troeckler needs 70 points to become a 1,000-point scorer at SIUE.

• Gabby Nikitinaite , a transfer from George Washington, leads the team in three-pointers made (9).

• SIUE returns 13 players from last season's roster and has five newcomers for the 2021-22 season.