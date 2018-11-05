JERSEY - Jersey Community School District has a program set for Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 with Rita Robertson, prevention educator, and Jersey D.A.R.E. Officer Rich Portwood are partnering to present "Hidden In Plain Sight" on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

Portwood said this is an interactive awareness program designed to increase parents' knowledge and understanding of drug trends, drug-related clothing, explore potentially risky behaviors and methods and devices used to conceal drugs and their use. The program is for parents and guardians only.

"Several items will be on display for parents to examine so they know what to look for in their children's bedrooms, backpacks, and vehicles," Officer Portwood said. "We will be conducting the presentations during parent/teacher conferences at JCHS (801 North State Street) on November 7 and 8. On November 7th the presentation will be held twice at 5 P.M. and again at 6:30 P.M. On November 8th, the presentation will be at 4:30 P.M. and again at 6 P.M.

"The presentation will last approximately 45 minutes and parents will be given the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the program. There is no fee or sign up. I would like to stress again this is not for students or anyone under 18."

