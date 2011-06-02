June 2, 2011 - The RiverBend Growth Association and Liberty Bank are teaming up to bring our members and their customers a worthwhile session to help protect their business from being a victim of business fraud.

Deputy Sergeant Sheriff Dave Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff's Office will present information in a session to be held at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, in the Liberty Bank 67 Community Room located at 3112 Godfrey Road. Vucich has been a Deputy Sheriff for the Madison County Sheriff's Office since 1997 and performed 5 years of service with the patrol division. Vucich was reassigned to the investigative division where he began working general cases (e.g. burglaries, robberies, thefts, etc.); and then started and headed the Forensic Computer Crime Unit in August 2005. He has been active in cyber crimes since that time and currently conducts forensic examinations. He is a member of the FBI cyber crime task force and is an instructor for Lewis and Clark Community College and the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission. He has a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University.

Learn how to protect your business and your customers by putting no-cost or low-cost safeguards in place. Topics will include preventing internal employee theft, dealing with counterfeit or forged checks and currency, wire fraud and other cyber crimes, and credit and debit card fraud (what to look for and how to avoid it). Vucich will recommend some security measures for you to consider implementing in your business.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the session will conclude at 9:15 a.m. Although there is no cost to attend, reservations are required by calling Jessica at 467-2280.

When

Tuesday, June 7

Time

7:30 a.m. registration

8:00 a.m. session begins

9:15 a.m. session concludes

Where

Liberty Bank

67 Community Room,

3112 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

RSVP to Jessica at 467-2280

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. For development opportunities in the River Bend, please visit www.riverbendprospector.com

