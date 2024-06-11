EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, that Associate Judge Emily Johnson Nielsen has granted the State’s motion to deny pretrial release for Brandon M. Payne, 23, of Granite City.

Payne is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of threatening a public official.

The charges stem from an incident on June 2, 2023, in which Payne allegedly pepper-sprayed two individuals at a business in unincorporated Madison County and threatened to assault a family member of a deputy sheriff.

Haine's office argued that public safety necessitated Payne's continued detention prior to trial. The petition for pretrial detention noted that Payne was already on pretrial release for a previous case at the time of the offense.

In that earlier case, filed in December 2023, Payne was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. He allegedly possessed a handgun in public in Granite City without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card and spat on a police officer on Dec. 29, 2023.