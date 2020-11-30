Supporting Military Children

The pressures of perfectionism and the concerns children and teens face in today’s world are unlike the experiences many adults had during their childhood. A recent analysis by researchers highlights another concerning issue – the number of children and teens who have visited emergency rooms for suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts doubled between 2007 and 2015, according to data from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey.

Within the military community, these challenges can be amplified, especially for our children, who can sometimes face different psychological and social challenges in light of their close family connection to America’s heroes.

Military children have had life experiences and made sacrifices that their peers and many adults cannot relate to. However, their distinctive experiences do not diminish their need for our support. Here are some ways we can help military children and teens:

Get to Know Them

Don’t miss the opportunity to get to know a military child. “As a military spouse and parent,” says Dr. Jodie Robison, Executive Director for Military Services at Centerstone, “I know first-hand how the experiences of military children shape them into some of the most exemplary people.”

When getting to know a military child, pay attention to their interests so that you can offer connections to applicable groups. It is helpful to try and understand their learning style to give you more direction as to what kind of group you should connect them with.

Public expressions of gratitude for our nation’s veterans and active military members are rightfully common across our country. However, let us not forget the bravery and service of our military family members—especially children—and build strong connections with them.

Listen to Their Feelings

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, children of deployed military personnel have more school-, family-, and peer-related emotional difficulties, compared with national samples. Military children have watched mom or dad leave time and again. They may experience anxiety and depression when a parent is gone. When the entire family is back home together, they’re worried about the next deployment.

It is important that military children have a way to explore their feelings, discuss their concerns and develop healthy coping skills. If there is a military child in your life, offer yourself as someone who’s always ready to listen, and connect them with others who can listen to and guide them.

Support Them

The fundamental principle to put others before ourselves is within the fabric of every military community. However, the same selfless traits admired about our service members and veterans can contribute to the challenges that make it difficult for them and their loved ones to ask for help when they need it. We believe that seeking help does not make a person weak – in many cases, it’s the first step to healing.

Military children in the United States deserve our ongoing thanks and support for what they give our country by giving up certain family and social norms. We owe them and our service members more than just a debt of gratitude for the sacrifices they have made. We need to provide them with the support and resources they need to lead healthy lives.

At Centerstone, we offer services to the entire military family through a national network of licensed, well-trained, military culturally competent providers. Through partnerships with Cohen Veterans Network and Supportive Services for Veteran Families, we deliver care for a range of needs, from mental health counseling to permanent housing support. Call (866) 726-4560 to find out more about how Centerstone serves military families.

John Markley serves as Regional CEO in Illinois, serving residents in eastern and southern Illinois through more than 30 locations that provide treatment, support and educational programs and services to individuals who have mental health and addiction disorders and specialized services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Centerstone employs over 525 staff in Illinois and serves more than 17,000 individuals annually.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

