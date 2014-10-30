Rivers Project Two Rivers South Access Area Closure

WEST ALTON, MO – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, is announcing the temporary closure of the Two Rivers South Access Area in Rockport, IL. This access area will be closed until November 21, 2014 for dredging. Boats wishing to launch in this section of the river should use Two Rivers North Access Area to the north or Gosline Access Area to the south.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

For more information please contact Christopher Garcia at the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

More like this:

Sep 6, 2023 - Madison County Transit Commemorates Two Newly Completed Trail Improvements

Sep 8, 2023 - Ribbon Cutting For Accessible Kayak Dock At Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary

Sep 1, 2023 - Resurfacing Work Set to Begin on Tuesday, September 5, on University Drive

Sep 13, 2023 - Mississippi Earthtones Festival Hosts Announce Recipients of Confluence Conservation Leadership Awards  

Jun 29, 2023 - Holiday Weekend Closure Hours For Riverlands Way And Lincoln Shields Recreation Area

 