Alton – At approximately 0140 hours this date, the Alton Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from 824 Brown St. The caller reported hearing gunshots and also that a subject was down in the garage behind the residence.

First responding officers then discovered the body of an unresponsive black male, on the floor of a detached garage, located at the rear of 824 Brown St. Rescue and ambulance units responded to the scene, but the subject was determined to be deceased. The initial investigation revealed injuries to the decedent that were consistent with a gunshot wound.

The Alton Police Department's Investigation Bureau was activated and detectives are currently following leads and interviewing witnesses associated with this case. No one is in custody at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this morning.

The decedent's identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

