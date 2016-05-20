ALTON – Drawing closer to the end of the regular season, the Alton High School Redbirds softball team was able to secure a 2-1 win over the Jersey Community High School Panthers this Thursday on their home diamond.

After two scoreless innings, Jersey’s Mackenzie Thurston landed on base after a picture perfect bunt that went past Alton’s infielders in the top of the third. After colliding with the second base player going for the steal on a sacrifice out by Ashton Tewell, she was able to round third and head home to score Jersey’s one and only point, taking the lead for the time being.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Redbirds were ready for their comeback. With one out and the top of the lineup up to bat, Katelyn Presley advanced to first. Jersey pitcher Bethany Muenstermann walked Tami Wong, and the two runners were able to make it home, taking the lead at 2-1.

Taking the win on the mound for Alton was pitching dynamo Brittany Roady, who only allowed five hits and one run. She committed one error and did not walk any batters. Roady also threw six strike outs.

Fisher and Presley had the two hits for the day, while Wong and Presley scored the two points for Alton

Bethany Muenstermann took the loss for Jersey, allowing two runs on only two hits. She had no errors errors for the day, struck out four and walked three batters.

Jersey’s five hits came off the bat of Bethany Muenstermann, Libby Muenstermann (2) and Thurston (2).

