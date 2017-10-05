Presley Ivan Westfall
October 5, 2017 11:39 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Presley Ivan Westfall
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Amanda Kelley and Matthew Westfall of Godfrey
Birth weight: 5 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 18 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 1:27 PM
Date: September 28, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Marley (8); Halen (6)
Grandparents: Richard Kelley, Alton; Crystal & Tim Brown, Bethalto
Great Grandparents: Betty Kelley, Alton; Phyllis McClellan, Bethalto
More like this: