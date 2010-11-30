Godfrey, Ill. – In celebration of the holiday season, Lewis and Clark Community College invites the public to its annual Board of Trustees and President Dale Chapman’s Holiday Concert on Dec. 14.


This program of holiday favorites, both old and new, will be presented by L&C’s Music Department at 8 p.m. in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

The concert will feature the talents of faculty members Louis Michael and Teresa Crane on piano and vocals, the Percussion Ensemble under the direction of Peter Hussey, the Guitar Ensemble under the direction of Travis Mattison, and Limited Edition under the direction of Susan Parton Stanard. Also performing will be Deborah Haferkamp on violin.

Music students Audri Lucasey and Aaron Sickmeier, with their unique blend of vocals and guitar, will perform “Hallelujah” with fellow students Emilie Nevins and Micah Carter.


Admission is free.


For more information, contact the Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

