Watch the event live: Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders: A Future to Believe In Rally at SIU - Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - The official Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Twitter account announced Wednesday morning that democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will be speaking this Friday at 10 a.m. at the Sam M. Vadalabene Center on campus. The announcement tweet reads as follows:

Vadalabene Center to host U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. More details to follow. — SIUE (@SIUE) March 2, 2016

Doors will open to the general public at 8 a.m. All attendees must pass through security. Senator Sanders is expected to speak at approximately 10:30 a.m. Free parking is available to the public in the outer lots.

The social media account, managed by the SIUE Office of Marketing and Communications, has been responding to tweets, sharing that they will continue to keep students updated with more information as it comes available. They also stated that the visit is a routine campaign stop.

This announcement comes just under two weeks before the Illinois Primary Election, which will take place at poll places across the state on March 15.

