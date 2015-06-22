On Wednesday, June 24th, from 10:00-11:30am, Jeff Roberts of Roberts Law will be at Senior Services Plus to present on the “The Four Corners of Charitable Giving”.

Individuals who attend will learn the importance of giving to charity and how it can affect your finances. Learn why and how individuals choose to donate.

The specific topics that will be covered are “The basics of giving—who I can give to & tax deductions”, “Why would I give to charity? What motivators are involved”, “What is a gift of appreciated property?” and “Gifts that can actually INCREASE your income”.

This presentation is free and open to the public. RSVP’s are encouraged as refreshments will be served. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

