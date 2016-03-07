Presbyterian nips SIUE 2-1

The Blue Hose improved to 8-8 while the Cougars dropped to 5-8. SIUE continues the road trip with a 5 p.m. single game Tuesday at 5 p.m. against South Carolina of the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

SIUE opened the scoring in the game when Haley Adrian singled and scored on a double to right-center field by Jordan LaFave. The Cougars finished with four hits overall.

"We did not hit the ball as well as we did the past two days," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery.

Ashley Koziol started for the Cougars. She retired nine of the first 10 batters she faced but found trouble in the fourth inning. Presbyterian's Jenna Harris reached on an infield error and scored on a home run by Megan Anderson. After a double by Kersten Legacki, SIUE went to the bullpen for Baylee Douglass.

Douglass then got out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts and a pop up to center field. The Cougar sophomore has gained valuable experience coming out of the bullpen.

"I was put into that position as a freshman so I don't have any nerves when I'm put into that position," said Douglass.

"Baylee threw real well today with seven strikeouts total in four innings," added Montgomery.

Douglass, who fanned 13 batters over 17 innings of work at the Spartan Invitational, said it does not matter when she gets the start or works out of the bullpen.

"I try to have the same mental approach," Douglass said. "Getting the first out is important whether you are in the middle of an inning with runners on or starting a game."