The costumes were varietd and colorful during the Alton Halloween Parade on Tuesday night. (All photos contributed by Michael Weaver)

ALTON - The Alton Halloween Parade has a mandatory meeting for float participants every year and each year, the parade seems to take place with few, if any glitches.

Don Huber, a spokesperson for the parade, said the meeting started about 10 years ago and has made a huge difference.

“A little knowledge is a lot of power,” Huber said. “We had a nice crowd again at the parade this year. It was cold, but it didn’t seem to diminish the crowd all that much.”
Huber said the parade has “a huge tradition,” in Alton.

“I know I see the people standing even downtown on the same coroner in the same spot ever year,” he said. “There have been no kind of serious incidents with the parade the last several years.”

Sue McCoy, who helps Huber, said the crowd was once again “great.”

She said the amount of floats may have topped last year’s parade, so that number was also excellent.

