IHSA CLASS 3A SOFTBALL REGIONAL

JERSEY 17, CAHOKIA 0

Jersey defeated Cahokia 17-0 on Monday in regional action.

The Panthers had 14 hits. Brooke Tuttle was three for three with an RBI; Melissa Weishaupt was two for three with a double, Erika Storey doubled and Peyton Tisdale knocked in two RBI and tripled. Anderson was the winning pitcher in the game.

GREENFIELD REGIONAL FINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 13, WEST CENTRAL 0 (5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun had no problems advancing into the IHSA Class 1A Camp Point Central Sectional as the Warriors eliminated West Central, the Winchester-based coop, 13-0 in five innings Saturday; Calhoun moved to 29-6 on the year while the Cougars were eliminated at 12-15.

Autumn Brannan and Jessica Oswald each had four RBIs and Oswald and Holly Baalman each had homers in the win. Sydney Baalman got the win for the Warriors, dismissing seven by strikeout and conceding two hits.

Calhoun takes on Brown County in Tuesday's Camp Point Central sectional semfinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

IHSA CLASS 1A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

METRO EAST LUTHERAN REGIONAL FINAL

VALMEYER 13, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (5 INNINGS): A 12-run third inning sent Valmeyer to a 13-0, five-inning win over Metro East Lutheran in the final of the IHSA Class 1A MEL Regional at Martin Luther Field Saturday. The Knights were eliminated with a 9-14 mark on the year, while the Pirates advanced to the Greenville Sectional at Greenville College with a 27-9 record.

Valmeyer will meet Carrollton, 11-4 winners over Hardin-Calhoun in Saturday's Hardin-Calhoun Regional final, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Greenville sectional semis.

Eli Jacobs and Erik Broekemeyer had the only hits of the day for the Knights; Nolan Gurjahr struck out two in taking the loss for MEL, with Kaleb Pruitt fanning three in relief.

REGULAR SEASON

EDWARDSVILLE 3, SPRINGFIELD 0: Edwardsville captured a 3-0 win Saturday over Springfield at Tom Pile Field; the Tigers improved to 24-9 on the year with the win.

Jack Cooper was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs for EHS while Blake Burris was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Reid Hendrickson was 1-for-3 with a double and Josh Ohl was 1-for-2; Caleb Blakemore had the other run scored for the Tigers.

Chase Gockel got the win for Edwardsville, fanning one in an inning pitched; the Tigers close out the regular season with a 6 p.m. Monday game against Waterloo at GCS Ballpark in Sauget before taking on Alton at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in their own IHSA Class 4A regional.

More like this: