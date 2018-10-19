ALTON - Alton (5-3, 3-2) will try to clinch a playoff spot when they host conference champion East St. Louis (6-2, 5-0) at Public School Stadium, in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

In other area games, with all start times at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated, Civic Memorial (3-5, 1-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference) concludes its season at Taylorville (8-0) in a non-conference game, Jersey (4-4, 3-2) plays at Columbia (7-1) in another non-conference tilt, and Triad (3-5, 3-2) finishes up at Mt. Zion.

In the Prairie State Conference, Marquette Catholic (4-4, 4-1) is at Kincaid South Fork. East Alton-Wood River (6-3, 6-0), who’s already clinched a playoff berth as conference champions, will receive a 2-0 forfeit win over Bunker Hill South Mac, as South Mac’s program suspended operations in mid-season.

In the South Central Conference, Roxana (2-6) concludes its season at home against Staunton (4-4), and Piasa Southwestern (1-7) finishes up at Gillespie (3-5).

In the Western Illinois Valley South Conference, conference champion Carrollton (6-2, 5-0) plays at home against Camp Point Central (7-1), while Greenfield Northwestern (6-2, 4-1) is at Beardstown (7-1) in a 7:30 p.m. start. Hardin Calhoun (2-6, 2-3) plays their regular season finale at Concord Triopia, White Hall North Greene (0-8, 0-5) is at Mt. Sterling Brown County, and Winchester West Central (4-4, 3-2) is at Jacksonville Routt Catholic (4-4).

In the independent schools, Metro-East Lutheran (2-5) is at home to Farmer City Blue Ridge (2-6), while Granite City (4-4) looks to become playoff-eligible for the first time since 2011 when they travel to Galesburg (1-7) in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Andrew Jones continues to lead Alton’s offense, as he’s 104 of 181 passing for 1,659 yards and 13 touchdowns. Tim Johnson leads the Rebirds’ ground attack, having ran 132 times for 917 yards and six touchdowns. Ahmad Sanders has 23 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Sanders is the Redbirds’ leading receiver with 43 catches for 616 yards and three touchdowns, while Terrance Walker has 30 catches for 596 yards and six touchdowns. Lonnie Tate is next with 13 balls for 168 yards and four touchdowns.

Izeal Terrell leads Alton on defense with 50 solo tackles and 18 assists, while Charles Miller has 31 solos and 18 assists, along with two interceptions. Armonte’ Miller is next with 21 solos, nine assists and a fumble recovery, and Deonte’ McGoy has 13 solos and six assists. Sanders has picked off five passes and Ju’Qui Womack has three interceptions, while Walker has recovered three fumbles.

Tyler Macon leads the East Side offense in passing, going 88 of 153 for 1,534 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season, while also rushing 91 times for 942 yards and 14 touchdowns. Treven Swingler has carried 82 times for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns, while DeMonta Witherspoon has 99 carries for 788 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Flyers’ receivers are led by Lawaun Powell, Jr., who has 24 receptions for 570 yards and seven touchdowns. Antonio Johnson has 22 catches for 387 yards and five touchdowns and Kenneth Cotton has 21 balls for 200 yards and a touchdown. Keantez Lewis has chipped in with 10 catches for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

Witherspoon leads the Flyers in tackles with 51 solos and 21 assists to go with three sacks. Demond Taylor is next with 47 solos, 27 assists, five sacks and a fumble recovery. Kendrick Scarborough has 39 solos with 26 assists and six sacks, and Johnson has 37 solos and 19 assists, and also leads the team in interceptions with four picks.

