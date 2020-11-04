MADISON COUNTY - Republican Kurt Prenzler summed up both his Madison County Board Chairman race against Democrat Bob Daiber and several of the key races in Madison County as “A good night for Republicans. We want to thank the people of Madison County for their support. We appreciate that and will try to do a good job in Madison County over the next four years.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prenzler’s key platform has been tax reform and it appeared to work as a key to the race. Prenzler won in Madison County with 70,530 votes to Daiber’s 62,327 or 53.1 percent to 46.9 percent.

Prenzler stressed the lowering of the property taxation in Madison County from 73 cents per $100 of assessed evaluation to now 57 cents, a 16-percent reduction as another key to his platform. He said he is also proud of the much needed Madison County Jail renovations and that should be done in March. He also stressed that under his administration Madison County instituted a no-kill policy.

“We are going to do our best to keep Madison County family-friendly and business-friendly,” he said and “continue to work through the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

More like this: