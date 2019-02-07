EDWARDSVILLE – A new 600-acre logistics park is coming to Madison County at the intersection of Interstate 255/270 in Pontoon Beach.

NorthPoint Development announced a 7-million square-foot logistics development and plans to break ground in March. The first building of 540,000 square feet is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler welcomes another addition to the county’s thriving logistics sector.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is a another big win for Madison County,” Prenzler said. “Congratulations to Mayor Pagano, Pontoon Beach, and Madison County Community Development. This development adds another location to our growing logistics industry, which has already brought thousands of jobs to the county.”

Madison County has doubled transportation and warehousing jobs since 2008. This additional industrial park solidifies Madison County’s standing as a warehousing and logistics hub, not just in the region, but in the United States.

Madison County Director of Community Development Trudy Bodenbach points out this new development is a huge investment into Pontoon Beach and Madison County.

“Pontoon Beach officials are rightfully excited with this success,” Bodenbach said. “This project will be a great addition to the Village of Pontoon Beach. This will be a huge shot in the arm for all of our surrounding communities.”

More like this: