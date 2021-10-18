Prenzler Leads Cougars at Bradley Pink Classic, SIUE Team 30th At Meet
PEORIA, Ill. - SIUE men's cross country ran in its final regular-season event for 2021 at the Bradley Pink Classic.
Roland Prenzler was the top finisher for SIUE in 74th place overall in a time of 25 minutes, 15.8 seconds in the men's 8K race.
As a team, SIUE finished 30th overall in a crowded field.
Other SIUE finishers include Spencer Hielkema (26:10.7), Blake Panagos (26:48.0), Cameron Woodard (26:52.8), Zach Walters (27:20.8), Jackson Edwards (27:27.1), Tyler Guthrie (27:34.7), and Joseph Stone (28:35.5).
Next up for the Cougars is the Ohio Valley Conference Championships to be held Oct. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.
