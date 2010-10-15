ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital is beginning its fall schedule of prenatal yoga classes on Thursday, Oct. 28. The six-week course continues through Dec. 9 (no class on Thanksgiving Day).

Prenatal yoga classes are more popular than ever. When paired with a cardiovascular exercise such as walking, yoga can be an ideal way to stay in shape during your pregnancy. This age-old practice keeps you limber, tones your muscles, and improves your balance and circulation with little, if any, impact on your joints.

Yoga is also beneficial because it helps you learn to breathe deeply and relax, which will come in handy as you face the physical demands of labor, birth and motherhood. In fact, one of the first things you learn in a yoga class is how to breathe fully. The breathing technique requires you to take in air slowly through your nose, filling your lungs, and exhale completely until your stomach compresses.

Classes are from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday in Alton Memorial’s Hatch meeting rooms. Parking is available behind the hospital near the Hatch Wing entrance. The cost is $42 for the six-week course, which is led by certified yoga instructor Betsy Smith.

Call 1-800-392-0936 to register or for more information.

