(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals will keep essentially the same lineup intact tonight that averaged over 9.0 runs per game in sweeping the Kansas City Royals the last four games. Dexter Fowler will hit cleanup, while Randal Grichuk will bat eighth in front of starting pitcher Adam Wainwright.

RALLY CAT RESCUED

–A St. Louis Cardinals official confirmed that the Rally Cat was recently caught at nearby City Garden. It is currently in quarantine, but will be returned to the Cardinals. It is not yet known where the cat will reside at that point.

SAFETY CERTIFIED

–The official announcement should come next month, but the St. Louis Cardinals are about to become the fourth team in MLB to receive Safety Act Certification from the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Officially known as the Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act, it was enacted in 2002 to encourage the development and deployment of effective anti-terrorism products and services by providing liability protections.

Busch Stadium has continued to implement additional security measures each of the last few seasons and besides the added protection for those in attendance at events, with this certification, the St. Louis Cardinals will also be protected from civil lawsuits in the event of a terrorist attack.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

