GODFREY – Future nurses hoping to attend Lewis and Clark Community College’s prestigious Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program should register now for their pre-entrance exam (HESI) to be considered for admission in Fall 2022 or later.

The deadline to register is Sept. 18. Late registrations will not be accepted.

Interested students should email Division Assistant Diane McDonough at dmcdonou@lc.edu to secure their spot as soon as possible, as seats are limited.

This year’s test dates are:

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Noon – 3:30 p.m., NU 103

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, 4-7:30 p.m., NU 103

Friday, Oct. 8, Noon-3:30 p.m., NU L203

Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., NU 103

L&C’s ADN program is a competitive, selective admissions program that can be completed in two years upon admission. L&C nurses learn to provide care to one or a group of individuals in order to promote health and manage health problems, and function as team members to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and communities in a dynamic healthcare environment.

The program meets the state education requirements to apply for the NCLEX-RN board exam and to apply for a Registered Nursing license in the state of Illinois and Missouri upon graduation and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

“Our program is one of the best in the area, with our graduates working on the front lines in our communities every day,” said Dean Sue Czerwinski. “Our recent NCLEX-RN pass rates have trended over 90 percent, and we are confident that our graduates are prepared to hit the ground running once they receive their licenses.”

To be eligible for the HESI exam, applicants must be a resident within L&C District No. 536 or of the East St. Louis Higher Education Center. To register, they must provide a name, Social Security number or student ID number (which can be found in Blazernet), phone number, and the day they would like to test.

On test day, they’ll need a photo ID, a pen or pencil, and a calculator. The exam costs $50, payable on the day of the test, either in cash or by check made out to LCCC.

Check-in begins 30 minutes before the test start time, and test-takers are allotted 3.5 hours to complete the exam.

For questions, contact (618) 468-4401 between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed from noon-1p.m. for lunch.

To learn more about L&C’s Nursing program, visit www.lc.edu/nursing.

